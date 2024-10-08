It's Rare That You'll Find A Bushnell Rangefinder On Offer... But We Have This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
We love Bushnell rangefinders and right now, this Amazon Big Deal Days, their Tour V5 Patriot Pack is at one of the lowest prices we have ever seen it
Bushnell are a brand famed for their laser rangefinders and, this Amazon Big Deal Days, we have managed to find a very eye-catching offer that can see you land one of their models at a price that won't break the bank.
The rangefinder in question is the Tour V5 and, along with one of the best golf rangefinders, the Patriot Pack also includes a sturdy protective case, batteries and pitch mark repairer. All of this comes in at a price under $220!
Bushnell Tour V5 Laser Rangefinder | 15% off at Amazon
Was $250 Now $212.46
The Tour V5 features a crystal-clear display, with the array of technology available providing a premium, easy-to-use performance when out on the golf course.
At Golf Monthly, we have tested both the Slim and Shift versions of the V5 and, from our extensive testing, the Slim received a 4.5 star rating, whilst the Shift managed five stars, such was the quality of the clarity in its display and its easy-to-use nature.
Featuring Jolt vibration, the Tour V5 provided incredibly accurate yardages via a quick zap of the flag. This technological aspect vibrates once the flag is picked up and, even when the background of the flag was busy, it still gave us an accurate reading. What's more, we liked how easy it was to flip between yards and metres with the button on the side, whilst the focus toggle on top of the eyepiece was simple to adjust.
Although the Tour V5 won't rank as one of the best rangefinders with slope due to it not possessing Stroke Functionality, it can be paired with the Bushnell Golf App, which opens up a world of information. By pairing it with your smartphone, you can check out distances, hole layouts and 3D flyovers, something that will be very handy when playing new courses.
One last point of call is that the Tour V5 has a BITE Magnetic Cart Mount. This is something that will benefit those who use a golf cart but, thanks to the protective case, it can clip on to your golf bag, allowing for easy access when aiming at the flag.
You'll be hard pressed to find a Bushnell rangefinder at this price point, especially as it has a handy 15% reduction!
