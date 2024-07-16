I Wished For Amazing Golf Shoe Deals On Prime Day, And They Delivered - Here Are My Top 3 Picks
Genuine savings on good golf shoes are few and far between on Amazon Prime Day, but this year appears to be different
The best golf shoe deals are usually few and far between on Amazon Prime Day. However, this year some significant deals on shoes we've rated very highly are available - joy! Normally deals on golf shoes only appear when retailers are trying to sell very large or very small sizes at the end of a season, but all the best shoe deals I've found so far have a wide range of sizes and colors on offer.
I've been testing golf shoes for over three years now and have had personal use of all the shoes on sale this Prime Day, so can attest to these being great shoes and even better prices. FootJoy and Adidas are two of the biggest and best manufacturers of golf shoes, so it's great to see some of both brand's best shoes are on sale right now.
Adidas Tour360 24 Golf Shoes | Up to 19% off at Amazon
Was $200 Now $162.16
adidas' comprehensive redesign of its flagship performance golf shoe has paid dividends in what is, to us, the complete all round spiked golf shoe. It is a premium, thoughtful, comfortable and good looking golf shoe that raises the bar, and right now it has up to 15% off.
Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Golf Shoe Review
Adidas Tour 360 22 Golf Shoes | Up to 67% off at Amazon
Was $180 Now $59.99
A triumph in comfort, style and stability, we gave the Tour 360s five stars out of five in our review. What really impressed us was the snug fit, locked-in feel and the variety of color options available.
Read our full adidas Tour360 22 Shoe Review
Here it is, my easy winner as the best golf shoe of 2024 - the new Adidas Tour360 24. I'm genuinely surprised to see this on sale this early into its life. Released in February, this has everything you could ever want from a high performance golf shoe. Superb comfort, a quality fit around the heel and forefoot as well as supreme grip on the newly remodeled outsole. They look great to boot and have been worn by the likes of Xander Schauffele, Ryan Fox and Sepp Straka to name a few.
Funnily enough, it's older sibling - the Tour 360 22 - is also on sale this Prime Day. Now I'm not going to pretend this is as good a shoe as the newest one, as Adidas did a lot to refine and retouch elements of the 22 in to the 2024 version. However, to see Tour-level shoe now available for less than $60, I simply had to include it in my round up. Considering these shoes once retailed at $180, the 2022 Tour360 is a superb deal if your money doesn't quite stretch you into the Tour360 24 this Prime Day.
FootJoy Pro SL Golf Shoes | Up to 53% off at Amazon
Was $169.95 Now $79.95
A comfortable and lightweight golf shoe that has been one we've really enjoyed testing here at Golf Monthly. Getting a shoe this good for just around the $80 mark is an absolute bargain.
Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $99.97
While now a couple of years old - having been replaced by the excellent FootJoy Pro/SLX - 2022's FootJoy Pro/SL is still one of the best golf shoes to have come out in recent years. This spikeless shoe had plenty of Tour players using it back in 2022, thanks mostly in part to the premium leather upper and class-leading spikeless outsole that can handle any weather conditions thrown at it. Seeing these under $80 is a rare - time to pounce.
adidas Tech Response 2.0 Shoes | Up to 39% off at Amazon
Were $65 Now $39.99
A great value golf shoe that offers solid stability, grip and comfort considering the price. While there are flashier shoes out there looks-wise, there's no denying the value for money and longevity the Tech Response 2.0 offers.
Read our full Adidas Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoes Review
If you're just starting out and are after a cheap, yet reliable pair of golf shoes, I'd have recommended the Adidas Tech Response 2.0 golf shoes to you before they went on sale. While they're not as premium or as technology-packed as the two shoes mentioned above, they are a reliable pair of spiked golf shoes that are fully waterproof and impressively grippy on multiple surfaces. That they're now a further 39% off this Prime Day is even more reason to secure yourself a pair.
There's still a day and a half of the Prime Day shopping event to go, so I'll keep my eyes peeled for any more shoe deals as they go live.
Dan has been with Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Masters degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buying guides, specializing in golf shoe, golf bag, golf cart and apparel reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes and is an expert in the field. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 6.5 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan's current clubs:
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2
Fairway: TaylorMade Stealth 2 15°
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Cobra King Tec Utility, Ping i230 (5-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist AVX
