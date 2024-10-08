I Recommended This Travel Bag To A Buddy Of Mine... And Now It's On Sale This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
A buddy of mine is heading on a golf trip soon and asked me what's a decent, low-costing travel bag. The Bag Boy T-660 is one of the models I suggested, and it's now reduced this Amazon Big Deal Days
Since 2021, I have worked at Golf Monthly and, during that time, I can say that I've had plenty of instances where my buddies have asked me questions about equipment and general golf news.
Just recently, though, I was posed the question about travel bags, something which a golfer, unless you're on the pro circuit, is likely to use maybe three or four times a year. The question was specifically about what model to get that won't break the bank and, having been in the same dilemma in January 2023, I felt I was qualified enough to give the answer.
Bag Boy T-660 Travel Cover | 29% off at Amazon
Was $109.95 Now $77.96
If you're looking for an inexpensive travel cover that's easy to use, the Bag Boy T-660 is a good choice. Lightweight, easy to maneuver and with plenty of storage, it ticks all the right boxes for the infrequent traveller.
Read our full Bag Boy T-660 Travel Cover Review
The two models that I suggested to my friend were the MacGregor VIP II Premium Wheeled Travel Cover and the product above, the Bag Boy T-660 Travel Cover which, this Amazon Big Deals Day, is now reduced by 29%, with both ranked amongst the best golf travel bags for under $100.
It's no secret that the best golf travel bags can set users back hundreds of dollars but, with the Bag Boy T-660 you get a great value option that is lightweight, compact and provides plenty of room for your clubs and necessities when tackling the chaos of an airport.
Featuring a wrap-around zipper that opens up the entire front of the travel cover, we found it to be extremely easy to get the golf bag in-and-out of the case. What's more, when not in use, it's easy to move around due to its size as, when folded up, you can easily fit it into a small space behind the seat or in the corner of the trunk. It also weighs just 6lbs, which is considerably lighter than other models on the market.
Admittedly, the only slight negative is that there could be a touch more padding and, if you have a larger budget, we would opt for the T-660s bigger brother, the T2000. However, if you are travelling, there are a number of easy and cost-effective ways to keep your clubs protected, some of which you can check out in this piece here.
Overall, if you are the type of person who doesn't fly with their golf clubs that often, then this is a great choice. Even before the discount in the Amazon Big Deal Days, it won't break the bank, which is why you should certainly consider it if you have a trip away coming up at short notice!
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
