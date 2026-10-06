I Just Spotted Two Dozen Callaway Chrome Tour X Golf Balls For Only $65 (Down 34%), And I Don't Expect This Discount To Be Around For Long
We've found a discount you won't want to miss on the hugely impressive Callaway Chrome Tour X ball
There are a lot of contenders vying for the mantle of best premium golf ball, and in the Callaway Chrome Tour X, you're looking at one of the top performers at the very highest level of the sport.
While there's a new version of the ball available now if you're so inclined, I was very happy with the results when I put the 2024 Chrome Tour X to the test a couple of years ago - so much so, in fact, that I wanted to highlight Amazon's deal for 2 dozen of these high-spin missiles in the Prime Big Deal Day sale that's on right now.
You'll usually have to fork over $99 for 24 balls, but they're currently going for just $65.02. That's over $33 saved and an opportunity to stock up heading into winter and the 2027 calendar year. The only catch? This deal is only for Prime members. Luckily, you can get yourself a month-long free trial, or claim 6 months for free if you're a student.
Get two dozen Callaway Chrome Tour X golf balls and save a third of the price on an excellent premium golf ball that offers even more short-game control and a firmer feel than its Chrome Tour and Chrome Soft siblings. This ball is fast off the clubface, but will also really suit players who love to shape the ball.
Read our full Callaway Chrome Tour X Golf Ball Review
When I tested the Chrome Tour X, I didn't pull any punches - I put it up against the rest of the Chrome family as well as my usual gamer, the Titleist Pro V1x. Comparing golf balls can be tricky, but in this case I was very interested in the results since the Chrome Tour X was supposed to be Callaway's answer to the Pro V1x and so, in this regard at least, it was as apples-to-apples of a test as golf balls get.
If you know your way around data, a glance at my driver numbers more than shows that the Chrome Tour X stacked up with, and even outperformed, one of the best balls in golf as well as the rest of the Chrome cohort.
Put simply, the Chrome Tour X gave me the longest, most towering shots of the bunch, with majestic carries and tangible distance gains that I'd confidently match up against any of the newest releases on the market.
Callaway's promises of added speed with the ball's Hyperfast Soft core certainly seemed to work when I put it through its paces, and I saw the same distance gains throughout the bag. This was matched with more spin, which is a nice combination since it translates to more range and stopping power with an iron in hand.
I really enjoyed testing the Callaway Chrome Tour X, and given its firmer feel, it showed a distinct difference in personality from the rest of the range - faster and livelier off the clubface, and the extra spin it produces lets you work the ball to your heart's content. There's no sacrifice in terms of performance, so opting for one of its siblings may come down to just a question of feel.
The Chrome Soft is also discounted for Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days, and it's well worth looking at if you want a softer-feeling, lower-spin ball than the Tour X. It sits a tier below the Chrome Tour and the Tour X, and targets players of all ability levels with its low spin off the tee and solid all-round performance.
Enjoy a handy 20% discount for two dozen Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls which bring spin down and add stability throughout the bag. Long and straight off the tee and soft on and around the greens, the Callaway Chrome Soft is an option that's solid in all areas and usable by elite players and higher handicappers alike.
Read our full Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Ball Review
As long as you're not struggling with excess spin, I think the Callaway Chrome Tour X golf ball is deserving of a place in anyone's bag, and at this sort of price, it might be the right time to grab a few and put them to the test if you haven't before. It's a ball that's just brimming with speed but it also speaks to the golf artist within, making it tremendously fun to hit.
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Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and TaylorMade.
Joe's What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between TaylorMade Qi4D 8˚
Fairway wood 1: TaylorMade Qi4D 15˚
Fairway wood 2: Callaway Apex UW 21˚
Irons: Cobra 3DP MB, 4-PW
Wedges: Vokey SM11 50˚, 54˚ and 60˚
Putter: Odyssey 7 Ai One Broomstick
Ball: TaylorMade 2026 TP5
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