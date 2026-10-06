I Just Spotted Two Dozen Callaway Chrome Tour X Golf Balls For Only $65 (Down 34%), And I Don't Expect This Discount To Be Around For Long

There are a lot of contenders vying for the mantle of best premium golf ball, and in the Callaway Chrome Tour X, you're looking at one of the top performers at the very highest level of the sport.

While there's a new version of the ball available now if you're so inclined, I was very happy with the results when I put the 2024 Chrome Tour X to the test a couple of years ago - so much so, in fact, that I wanted to highlight Amazon's deal for 2 dozen of these high-spin missiles in the Prime Big Deal Day sale that's on right now.

You'll usually have to fork over $99 for 24 balls, but they're currently going for just $65.02. That's over $33 saved and an opportunity to stock up heading into winter and the 2027 calendar year. The only catch? This deal is only for Prime members. Luckily, you can get yourself a month-long free trial, or claim 6 months for free if you're a student.

When I tested the Chrome Tour X, I didn't pull any punches - I put it up against the rest of the Chrome family as well as my usual gamer, the Titleist Pro V1x. Comparing golf balls can be tricky, but in this case I was very interested in the results since the Chrome Tour X was supposed to be Callaway's answer to the Pro V1x and so, in this regard at least, it was as apples-to-apples of a test as golf balls get.

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If you know your way around data, a glance at my driver numbers more than shows that the Chrome Tour X stacked up with, and even outperformed, one of the best balls in golf as well as the rest of the Chrome cohort.

Put simply, the Chrome Tour X gave me the longest, most towering shots of the bunch, with majestic carries and tangible distance gains that I'd confidently match up against any of the newest releases on the market.

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Callaway's promises of added speed with the ball's Hyperfast Soft core certainly seemed to work when I put it through its paces, and I saw the same distance gains throughout the bag. This was matched with more spin, which is a nice combination since it translates to more range and stopping power with an iron in hand.

(Image credit: Future)

I really enjoyed testing the Callaway Chrome Tour X, and given its firmer feel, it showed a distinct difference in personality from the rest of the range - faster and livelier off the clubface, and the extra spin it produces lets you work the ball to your heart's content. There's no sacrifice in terms of performance, so opting for one of its siblings may come down to just a question of feel.

The Chrome Soft is also discounted for Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days, and it's well worth looking at if you want a softer-feeling, lower-spin ball than the Tour X. It sits a tier below the Chrome Tour and the Tour X, and targets players of all ability levels with its low spin off the tee and solid all-round performance.

As long as you're not struggling with excess spin, I think the Callaway Chrome Tour X golf ball is deserving of a place in anyone's bag, and at this sort of price, it might be the right time to grab a few and put them to the test if you haven't before. It's a ball that's just brimming with speed but it also speaks to the golf artist within, making it tremendously fun to hit.