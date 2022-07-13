Grab A $150 Saving On This Editors Choice Voice Caddie Launch Monitor
Launch Monitors don't come cheap, but you can save yourself a fortune this Amazon Prime Day on these superb Voice Caddie Monitors.
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Voice Caddie Swing Caddie SC300i | Get 30% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was $499.99 Now $349.99
Save $150 on this on this Editor's Choice launch monitor which will we ranked as one of the best portable launch monitors on the market.
An Editors Choice Launch Monitor For Less Than $400? Save Big On These Voice Caddie Launch Monitors
Whether you're looking to add more distance to your game or are trying to improve your ball striking, a launch monitor can be one of the most helpful training aids (opens in new tab) that can provide immediate feedback on your swing. The best launch monitors (opens in new tab) can be expensive, but we've found an excellent deal this Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) on a model from Voice Caddie that will save you a whopping $150. The Swing Caddie SC300i Launch Monitor is currently available on Amazon for the reduced price of $349.99, which is an absolute steal.
Do not fret though because the low price point certainly does not take away from the functionality of the SC300i. We tested the device out on the range and felt it was so good that we had to add it to our Editors Choice guide (opens in new tab) for 2022. So what's included in this launch monitor?
The first thing to note is its portability. Having tested the SC300i (opens in new tab) on the range, we were impressed with the instant feedback the device provides players through its LCD screen. That's right, while you can pair it up with an app, you can just look at your swing statistics through the LCD screen on this monitor, which can cut out the faff of setting this monitor up. The SC300i is about the same size as a small tablet and comes with a 20-hour battery life which can be used over several practice sessions at the range before it needs to be recharged.
The SC300i monitor features a Doppler Radar system and a barometric sensor which means the data it provides is precise and reliable. For less than $400, the monitor will measure how far you hit the ball, clubhead speed, ball speed, smash factor, apex height, spin rate and launch angles. That data is processed and presented to the player almost immediately. What's really cool about this monitor, though, is that it comes with a remote control that you can keep in your back pocket and use to notify the device when you change clubs.
Overall, this is one of the best portable launch monitors (opens in new tab) on the market and it can be used by golfers of all abilities to help them improve their technique. While this is a huge saving that you should not pass up on, there are several other deals to be had on portable launch monitors during Prime Day. Some of those include a huge saving on the FlightScope Mevo (opens in new tab) as well as the PRGR Launch Monitor (opens in new tab).
Voice Caddie Swing Caddie SC300i | Get 30% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was $499.99 Now $349.99
Save $150 on this on this Editor's Choice launch monitor which offers instant feedback on each swing through its LCD screen.
You can also get the Voice Caddie SC200 Plus model with $100 off as well. A smaller model than the SC300i it is said to be within 1-3% in terms of accuracy versus the premium launch monitors. Like the SC300i, just place the device 11-12ft behind the ball and away you go.
Voice Caddie Swing Caddie SC200 Plus | Get 29% off at Amazon
(opens in new tab)
Was $349.99 Now $249.99
While the SC300i is the latest model in the Swing Caddie monitor range, if you're looking for something even smaller, why not take a look at the SC200 Plus. This is available for another huge $100 discount during Amazon Prime Day, and offers a range of features.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. Being regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy, Ed now uses his background, having written extensively on golf gear in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
He graduated with a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool in 2017 and is currently in the process of obtaining his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
Ed has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including a British and Irish Lion, ATP Tour tennis players, and a Premier League football manager. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and is also a massive Australian rules football fan.
When he’s not watching the AFL or the golf in his spare time, you’ll likely find him heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs in Surrey, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club.
- Sam Tremlett Senior Staff Writer
-
-
150th Open Championship Weather Forecast
We take a look at the weather ahead of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
Idea LIV Golf Is Growing The Game ‘Not Credible’ Says R&A Chief
Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, spoke strongly on LIV Golf on the eve of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
We Cannot Believe How Much This Samsung Galaxy Watch Has Been Reduced
Perhaps the biggest bargain this Prime Day? Grab yourself a mammoth saving on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 GPS watch
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Lightning Deal: Save Big On These Precision Pro Rangefinders While Stocks Last
Grab a bargain on the Precision Pro NX7 and the Precision Pro NX9 laser rangefinders during Amazon Prime Day.
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Looking For A Rangefinder For Under $100? Here Are 8 Options On Offer This Prime Day
There are some big savings to be had on laser rangefinders during Amazon Prime Day. We've compiled this list of the cheapest options
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals 2022
Prime Day is coming up and this is our hub page where we will post all the best deals and information.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
How Golfers Can Get The Most Out Of An Apple Watch
Apple's smartwatch is one of the most useful accessories a golfer can use on and off course
By Dan Parker • Published
-
Save Over 28% On Both These Callaway Chrome Soft Models
Looking for a premium performing golf ball at a fantastic price? Then this deal on Amazon Prime Day is for you
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Save 15% On The Bushnell Wingman Speaker: The Perfect Way To Combine Golf And Music
Looking for a new speaker for the golf course? Grab a 15% discount on the superb Bushnell Wingman GPS Speaker.
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Save $80 On This Cutting-Edge Rangefinder During Prime Day
Grab yourself a huge saving on the excellent Precision Pro R1 Smart Rangefinder During Amazon Prime Day
By Ed Carruthers • Published