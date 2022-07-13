Grab A $150 Saving On This Editors Choice Voice Caddie Launch Monitor

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

An Editors Choice Launch Monitor For Less Than $400? Save Big On These Voice Caddie Launch Monitors

Whether you're looking to add more distance to your game or are trying to improve your ball striking, a launch monitor can be one of the most helpful training aids (opens in new tab) that can provide immediate feedback on your swing. The best launch monitors (opens in new tab) can be expensive, but we've found an excellent deal this Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) on a model from Voice Caddie that will save you a whopping $150. The Swing Caddie SC300i Launch Monitor is currently available on Amazon for the reduced price of $349.99, which is an absolute steal.

Do not fret though because the low price point certainly does not take away from the functionality of the SC300i. We tested the device out on the range and felt it was so good that we had to add it to our Editors Choice guide (opens in new tab) for 2022. So what's included in this launch monitor?

(Image credit: Future)

The first thing to note is its portability. Having tested the SC300i (opens in new tab) on the range, we were impressed with the instant feedback the device provides players through its LCD screen. That's right, while you can pair it up with an app, you can just look at your swing statistics through the LCD screen on this monitor, which can cut out the faff of setting this monitor up. The SC300i is about the same size as a small tablet and comes with a 20-hour battery life which can be used over several practice sessions at the range before it needs to be recharged.

The SC300i monitor features a Doppler Radar system and a barometric sensor which means the data it provides is precise and reliable. For less than $400, the monitor will measure how far you hit the ball, clubhead speed, ball speed, smash factor, apex height, spin rate and launch angles. That data is processed and presented to the player almost immediately. What's really cool about this monitor, though, is that it comes with a remote control that you can keep in your back pocket and use to notify the device when you change clubs.

(Image credit: Future)

Overall, this is one of the best portable launch monitors (opens in new tab) on the market and it can be used by golfers of all abilities to help them improve their technique. While this is a huge saving that you should not pass up on, there are several other deals to be had on portable launch monitors during Prime Day. Some of those include a huge saving on the FlightScope Mevo (opens in new tab) as well as the PRGR Launch Monitor (opens in new tab).

You can also get the Voice Caddie SC200 Plus model with $100 off as well. A smaller model than the SC300i it is said to be within 1-3% in terms of accuracy versus the premium launch monitors. Like the SC300i, just place the device 11-12ft behind the ball and away you go.