Garmin Approach S12 vs S62 GPS Watch: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

There are not many golfers out there who do not use a GPS of some kind, with a number of players donning a GPS watch that is made by Garmin.

They seem to have cemented themselves as one of the best GPS manufacturers and that is not without reason. Most of the watches and GPSs that we have tested from Garmin, from the entry level to the high end, perform excellently!

However, when it comes to deciding on the correct one for you, it can be a minefield, with Garmin producing a number of models. Help is at hand though as, in this piece, we have pitted the Approach S12 against the S62 to see which is the better model and which is the right one for your golf game.

Styling

Starting with the Approach S12, this watch has a smaller face than more expensive models, with the S12 screen size 1cm smaller than the S62. Although it's smaller, the strap is sleek and comes in a number of great color options at purchase.

The great thing about this watch is that it isn't too bulky and, when testing, it didn't catch on anything like clothing or our golf glove. In all honesty, unless you are checking the yardages, you wouldn't even know it was there.

The Approach S12 (Image credit: Future)

Regarding the S62, you get a premium look and a watch that you can use on and off the course. It has a great colorway and can be used as just a standard watch without any second glance.

As mentioned, it is bigger than the S12 and extremely easy to navigate around. Personally, we think the the S62 edges the looks over the S12 here, but if you are wanting a more budget version, the S12 is still a great option.

The Approach S62 (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Ease Of Use

The S12 is very easy to use and there was no problems locating the course on arrival. Once switched on, we were able to get the correct yardages within a minute or two of starting the set-up. It performed excellently but, one downside we found was that the scrolling and navigating was clunky in comparison to the S62, with the S12 using buttons on the side as opposed to the touch screen and buttons of the S62.

As for the S62, we tested it over multiple rounds and have to say it was an enjoyable and relatively seamless experience. It's easy and intuitive to get the watch set-up and the touch screen works well in conjunction with the side buttons to navigate through the various options. As mentioned above, the actual screen size is bigger so it is easier to navigate and use.

Features

Starting with the S62 this time as it is packed full of features. Golf-wise, you can swipe around the edge of the screen to switch between holes quickly, with it also providing easy access to distances of hazards as well as the crucial front, middle, and back yardages. There's also the option to account for elevation changes and manually move the pin position for more accurate distances, something many of the best golf watches offer.

We found the hole maps to be somewhat dim and a bit basic, however, you could still see them clearly enough and, with the pin finder feature, you could tell which direction to go even on blind shots. What's more, it also has a shot tracking feature where you can input the club used after a few rounds which, from there, collates the data into the caddie app for tips and advice, just be aware - this is not allowed in competition play.

If that's not enough, you are also able to sync up your phone so you receive emails and messages to your watch, meaning you don't have to get your phone out on the course.

The S62 can be easily paired with your mobile device (Image credit: Future)

As for the S12, it is a lot more basic which you would expect given the price point. You get the front, middle, and back yardages for the green and you can also pinpoint hazards, just like the S62.

However, it's worth mentioning that the screen is in black and white, so the detail is less thorough than the more expensive S62. A nice touch, though, is that you also get the yardage to lay up areas on the hole should you need to navigate the hole more.

Versatility

When it comes to versatility there is only really one of the two that has it. The S62 is not only great on the course but off it too, giving you the option to track other sports, fitness and health goals. It also looks great as a watch and works perfectly on the course as designed.

The S12 is let down by the fact it is only made for golf. Personally, we believe it doesn't have that transferable nature that some desire. It's not a bad watch for golf though, as it does all of the basics on the course extremely well.

The S12 is available in a variety of sleek strap colors (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Value

Obviously, this really comes down to what you would need the watch for. Personally, we think the S12 provides great value for money because of what you get for the price, such as the information on the course and the sleek looks that mean you don't really notice it on your wrist when playing.

However, if you have the means to get the S62, and want all the bells and whistles, then the product you get there is a watch jammed full of great features that is more an investment piece you can use everyday.

Ultimately the choice is down to what you can afford and want in a watch, so the value of the two comes based on your own views.

Which Should You Choose?

Choose the Garmin Approach S12 if….

- You want a more affordable watch

- You want a watch solely designed for golf

- You want a watch which does the basics well

Choose the Garmin Approach S62 if….

- You want great information on and off the course

- You want a watch that is not distracting to wear

- You are after a more long-term investment that can be used for more than golf