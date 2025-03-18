A Dozen Titleist Golf Balls For Free? Stock Up With This Fantastic 4-For-3 Deal At PGA TOUR Superstore

Having recently hunted down the best Titleist golf ball deals from across the internet's biggest golf retailers, I thought I'd found the best discounts available. However, this brand new Titleist ball deal from PGA Superstore makes those discounts pale into insignificance.

Right now, with the 'Titleist Loyalty Rewarded' deals, you get a dozen balls free when purchasing three dozen – which means you can stock up on Titleist balls and save 25% on the total cost of buying 48 balls.

This brilliant deal includes the latest version of the Titleist Pro V1 – one of the most successful items of golf equipment ever made. Four dozen of the Titleist 2025 Pro V1 will cost you just $164.97 – which is a $54.99 saving of the list price of $219.99. The current best price elsewhere is $199.96 at Hot Golf, so this is a deal worth snapping up fast. It's also limited to one per customer while stocks last.

Although I think these discounts represent the best Titleist ball deals currently available – just in case I've missed any, below you'll find the best deals available today in your location territory. If Titleist isn't on your shopping list, then our best golf balls buyers guide has all the top-rated balls tested by the Golf Monthly experts from the likes of Callaway, Taylor Made and more.