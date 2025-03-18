A Dozen Titleist Golf Balls For Free? Stock Up With This Fantastic 4-For-3 Deal At PGA TOUR Superstore
From the iconic Pro V1 to the budget-friendly AVX, Titleist balls are rarely discounted, so this 'buy three dozen and get one dozen free' deal is worth grabbing fast
Having recently hunted down the best Titleist golf ball deals from across the internet's biggest golf retailers, I thought I'd found the best discounts available. However, this brand new Titleist ball deal from PGA Superstore makes those discounts pale into insignificance.
Right now, with the 'Titleist Loyalty Rewarded' deals, you get a dozen balls free when purchasing three dozen – which means you can stock up on Titleist balls and save 25% on the total cost of buying 48 balls.
This brilliant deal includes the latest version of the Titleist Pro V1 – one of the most successful items of golf equipment ever made. Four dozen of the Titleist 2025 Pro V1 will cost you just $164.97 – which is a $54.99 saving of the list price of $219.99. The current best price elsewhere is $199.96 at Hot Golf, so this is a deal worth snapping up fast. It's also limited to one per customer while stocks last.
Grab four dozen of the latest 2025 Pro V1 for the price of three. In our review, Joel Tadman was happy to report that there hadn't been wholesale changes to the legendary Pro V1 ball, which has all the attributes of its predecessor and more. Most of the tech enhancements have been implemented to the core. The result is a Pro V1 that delivers total performance on every type of shot.
Read our full Titleist 2025 Pro V1 Golf Ball Review.
The Pro V1x is aimed at players looking for a higher ball flight and increased spin with a slightly firmer feel than the Pro V1. In our review, we noted the Pro V1x ball delivered greater distance without any loss of control around the greens. Stock up with four dozen Pro V1x's for the price of three.
Read our full Titleist 2023 Pro V1x Golf Ball Review.
With a more wallet-friendly price point, the Titleist AVX is aimed at golfers looking for a low-flying, low-spinning golf ball with a very soft feel and excellent greenside control. In review, we felt the soft feel worked particularly well with the scoring clubs and was a great alternative to the Titleist premium golf balls.
Read our full Titleist AVX Golf Ball Review.
Although I think these discounts represent the best Titleist ball deals currently available – just in case I've missed any, below you'll find the best deals available today in your location territory. If Titleist isn't on your shopping list, then our best golf balls buyers guide has all the top-rated balls tested by the Golf Monthly experts from the likes of Callaway, Taylor Made and more.
Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture.
