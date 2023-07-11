Forget Prime Day! PGA TOUR Superstore Has A Deal You Should Not Miss

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and we've seen some amazing deals going live on some brand new golf drivers, several Tour-grade putters and a few of the best golf training aids. But while all eyes are focused on Amazon, PGA TOUR Superstore has also got a very eye-catching deal on, that applies to a wide range of products on the site.

Most of the deals relate to golf apparel or shoes, and if you're looking to get a specific piece of kit that has not yet been included in Amazon Prime Day's Golf Deals, this, in my opinion is one of the best offers at the moment! PGA TOUR Superstore is offering 20 percent off when you spend $100 or more when you use the code 'SAVE20' at checkout. Additionally you get free shipping as well.

PGA TOUR Superstore | 20% off when you spend $100 or more This deal extends to some excellent products all over PGA TOUR Superstore's website. The deal pertains mostly to golf shoes, apparel and accessories.

So what's on sale? Well the retailer has a very nice range of men's and women's golf clothing, with plenty of the best men's golf shorts and best women's golf shirts included in the summer saving. Plus, if you're a fan of Nike golf gear, the retailer is extending its discount to the Nike Dri-FIT Victory Golf Polo which is a very comfortable and lightweight top that can be seen on our guide to the best nike golf shirts.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Equally, if you're after a new pair of shoes for the summer, you'll also find some of our favorite spiked and spikeless golf shoes on PGA TOUR Superstore. Earlier this year we tested the excellent adidas ZG23 Golf Shoes and enjoyed how supportive the new Lightstrike technology in this shoe was. Plus if you're looking to stand out a little more on the golf course, the adidas Codechaos Golf Shoes that were released last year are also in the sale. Other notable shoe models on offer come from Puma and Under Armour too so the quality of products is actually very good, and they aren't just trying to get rid of stock.