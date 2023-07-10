Get Up To 28% Off TaylorMade Putters Right Now At Amazon

When it comes to the best putters on the market, there are plenty of options available. Obviously, there are multiple putter designs but there are also plenty of manufacturers, with TaylorMade one of the most recognized when it comes to the flatstick department. We have tested a lot of models from the brand over the years and three specific designs which tested very well indeed were all part of the Spider GT range - the Rollback, Notchback and Splitback putters. Indeed these models are actually on offer at the moment too during Amazon Prime Day. You can get as much as 28% off on the putters which puts them under the $200 mark which for putters of this quality is a great deal. (Speaking of which be sure to take a look at our post on the best Amazon Prime Day golf deals too).

First things first; the models above are all available in a number of different specs, lengths and angles, which means that there should be a perfect set-up for your golf game and putting stroke.

All three putters on offer are mallet designs, starting with the Rollback. It is ideal for those players looking for a generous mallet with solid alignment and forgiveness on off-centre hits. This is also a model we have seen in the bag of Collin Morikawa at one stage.

The Notchback is similar but it has dual-tungsten weights, something which has been implemented to help distribute the weight around the back and side of the putter. This means there is plenty of forgiveness and stability, something which will appeal to most golfers.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MHopley) (Image credit: MHopley) (Image credit: MHopley)

There is also the TaylorMade Splitback, which was arguably the best feeling putter in the Spider GT range. It utilizes the same perimeter weighting design of the standard TaylorMade Spider GT putter with most of the weight of the head located in the wings on either side. Where the standard GT has an aluminum cover over the gap in between the wings, the GT Splitback features an open mallet-style with a white cavity back featuring a black line to aid with alignment. It also has a Pure Roll 2 insert which helps create a strong roll and firm feel.

For more in-depth information about each putter, our specific reviews are below. What is clear to us, is given the performance of these putters, the deal on Amazon right now in which you can get up to 28% off these designs, is outstanding and one to be snapped up if you need a new flatstick.