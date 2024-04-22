Ecco Releases Limited Edition Rick Shiels Biom C4 Golf Shoe
With only 500 pairs available, we detail how and when you can buy these special edition golf shoes
Rick Shiels is the biggest golf YouTuber on the planet, with his main channel amassing a near 3 million subscribers. Now, in mid-April, fans can get hold of a very special item but they will have to be quick...!
In 2022, Shiels signed a new sponsorship deal with footwear brand Ecco. Now, two years on, the special edition 'Rick Shiels' Edition Biom C4 Golf Shoes' are dropping to the public, with just 500 pairs being released and available exclusively via the Ecco website on the 26th April at 2pm BST.
Rick Shiels' Edition Ecco Biom C4 Golf Shoes | Available at Ecco 26th April
RRP £200
We love Ecco's move to an even more athletic look whilst sticking to its roots of market-leading comfort and breathability. An excellent spikeless shoe, you can grab this extremely stylish model via the Ecco website
Read our full Ecco Biom C4 Shoe Review
Collaborating with Ecco Golf’s design team to create the model, the shoe that has been personalised is the Biom C4, a model that we rated five stars out of five in testing, and a shoe which features amongst the best golf shoes that money can buy.
How does this model differ to others on the market? Well, Ecco have added a colorway that we associate with Shiel's channel and branding, as lashes of white, red and black feature throughout, as well as the RS logo being prominent on the heel and tongue.
As mentioned, we loved this shoe in testing, with the aesthetic amongst the best golf sneaker designs on the market. What's more, it is extremely breathable and Shiels himself claims this is one of his favourite styles from the current Ecco Golf collection.
“I’m thrilled to have joined forces with the Ecco Golf design team to create this Special Edition version of the Biom C4,” stated Shiels. “The design really reflects my individual style and passions, and I couldn’t have asked for a better model in which to showcase those aspects of my personality.
“I was lucky enough to visit Ecco Golf HQ in Denmark earlier this year and witness first-hand everything that goes into designing and crafting every pair of shoes that the company makes – it was absolutely mind-blowing. I can’t wait to see my design come to life, and to be able to get the shoes out on the golf course!”
Worn by the likes of Henrik Stenson, Thomas Bjorn, Erik van Rooyen, Lydia Ko and Alison Lee, Ecco's golf shoes have racked up a number of Major titles worldwide, with their C4 one of the most recognized.
Constructed of a super-soft Ecco Performance Leather and Ecco Fluidform Technology, we found that the shoe will fit all foot-types and, given that the insole is removable to allow for more width in the shoe, we thought that it's amongst the most comfortable golf shoes money can buy.
Grab the limited edition 'Rick Shiels' Edition Biom C4 Golf Shoe' via the official Ecco website on the 26th April at 2pm BST.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
