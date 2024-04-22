Ecco Releases Limited Edition Rick Shiels Biom C4 Golf Shoe

Rick Shiels is the biggest golf YouTuber on the planet, with his main channel amassing a near 3 million subscribers. Now, in mid-April, fans can get hold of a very special item but they will have to be quick...!

In 2022, Shiels signed a new sponsorship deal with footwear brand Ecco. Now, two years on, the special edition 'Rick Shiels' Edition Biom C4 Golf Shoes' are dropping to the public, with just 500 pairs being released and available exclusively via the Ecco website on the 26th April at 2pm BST.

(Image credit: GMS)

Collaborating with Ecco Golf’s design team to create the model, the shoe that has been personalised is the Biom C4, a model that we rated five stars out of five in testing, and a shoe which features amongst the best golf shoes that money can buy.

How does this model differ to others on the market? Well, Ecco have added a colorway that we associate with Shiel's channel and branding, as lashes of white, red and black feature throughout, as well as the RS logo being prominent on the heel and tongue.

As mentioned, we loved this shoe in testing, with the aesthetic amongst the best golf sneaker designs on the market. What's more, it is extremely breathable and Shiels himself claims this is one of his favourite styles from the current Ecco Golf collection.

(Image credit: GMS)

“I’m thrilled to have joined forces with the Ecco Golf design team to create this Special Edition version of the Biom C4,” stated Shiels. “The design really reflects my individual style and passions, and I couldn’t have asked for a better model in which to showcase those aspects of my personality.

“I was lucky enough to visit Ecco Golf HQ in Denmark earlier this year and witness first-hand everything that goes into designing and crafting every pair of shoes that the company makes – it was absolutely mind-blowing. I can’t wait to see my design come to life, and to be able to get the shoes out on the golf course!”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: GMS) (Image credit: GMS)

Worn by the likes of Henrik Stenson, Thomas Bjorn, Erik van Rooyen, Lydia Ko and Alison Lee, Ecco's golf shoes have racked up a number of Major titles worldwide, with their C4 one of the most recognized.

Constructed of a super-soft Ecco Performance Leather and Ecco Fluidform Technology, we found that the shoe will fit all foot-types and, given that the insole is removable to allow for more width in the shoe, we thought that it's amongst the most comfortable golf shoes money can buy.

(Image credit: GMS)

Grab the limited edition 'Rick Shiels' Edition Biom C4 Golf Shoe' via the official Ecco website on the 26th April at 2pm BST.