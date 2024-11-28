Early Black Friday Bargains! Here Are My 6 Favorite Women’s Apparel Deals

Black Friday is here and, in this piece, I've taken a look at the PGA TOUR Superstore website to bring you a selection of the best women's apparel deals

Alison Root
By
published

Sales have started early ahead of Black Friday and I’ve taken a quick peak at PGA TOUR Superstore to see what women's apparel is on offer.

Currently, there are generous savings of up to 50% and, from the hundreds of garments on offer, I’ve selected some of the best women’s golf clothes that are available in most sizes, but you need to be quick!

With Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas fast approaching, why not also check out our Black Friday golf deals hub to grab yourself some bargains!

Golftini Quarter Zip Pullover | Up to 50% off at PGA TOUR SuperstoreWas $110 Now $53.97

Golftini Quarter Zip Pullover | Up to 50% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $110 Now $53.97

I have this quarter zip pullover in black and, I must admit, it is one of my go-to layering pieces. The fabric is very soft and it’s really comfortable to wear without any restrictions. What's more, when the collar is zipped up, there’s no scratching around the neck and it also has a silver reflective cuff detail, as well as thumbholes to help keep hands in place and warm during cooler weather. Finally, this top is not just for wearing in cooler months, as the fabric has UVA and UVB protection.

View Deal
Belyn Key Tapered Commuter 27" Crop Pant | Up to 50% off at PGA TOUR SuperstoreWas $152 Now $75.97

Belyn Key Tapered Commuter 27" Crop Pant | Up to 50% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $152 Now $75.97

I really like the look of these pants that are made in a soft, but sturdy, rayon Ponte fabric. These are new to Belyn Key’s 2024 line up, and the best thing about them is that they are designed to be slimming and flattering, thanks to the contrast side panel that helps to elongate and slim your legs. The styling is mid-rise, sitting slightly below the waist and with a tapered straight leg. Pockets back and front add to the detailing of these pants that can easily be worn on and off the golf course.

View Deal
adidas Ultimate365 Tour Pleated Dress | Up to 50% off at PGA TOUR SuperstoreWas $120 Now $59.97

adidas Ultimate365 Tour Pleated Dress | Up to 50% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $120 Now $59.97

My colleague reviewed this dress and it made its way on to our list of the best women’s golf clothes. She loved the fit and how it performed in a lightweight stretch fabric that is thick enough to be flattering and not clingy, while its TwistKnit tech regulates your temperature. It has concealed side zip pockets and one back pocket, and the snap placket with ribbed polo collar adds to the styling.

View Deal
RLX Golf Color-Blocked Jersey Quarter Zip Pullover | Up to 50% off at PGA TOUR SuperstoreWas $148 Now $73.97

RLX Golf Color-Blocked Jersey Quarter Zip Pullover | Up to 50% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $148 Now $73.97

This pullover caught my eye as I love the color-blocked design, plus I’m a fan of blue. Yes, it is still expensive, even with 50% off, but you’ll stand out from the crowd in this pullover, which is crafted in a soft, stretch jersey with a mock neck. It’s described as being a slim fit, intended to sit at the hip with front and back princess seams. It also has two front zip pockets, with there also being a matching skort on offer!

View Deal
Jamie Sadock Cooltrex 16" Skort | Up to 51% off at PGA Tour SuperstoreWas $89 Now $43.97

Jamie Sadock Cooltrex 16" Skort | Up to 51% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $89 Now $43.97

Like all items in artist Jamie Sadock’s collection, this pleated skort is available in a variety of lively colors, including this fresh mint color. It looks ultra feminine and stylish, and I also liked the detail of the slanted zip pockets at the front, which adds to the unique design. There’s also a small pocket in the waistband at the back and, finally, it’s a pull-on style made in a polyester and spandex mix for comfort on the course.

View Deal
Tail Romain Diamond Short Sleeve Top | Up to 51% off at PGA TOUR SuperstoreWas $101 Now $49.97

Tail Romain Diamond Short Sleeve Top | Up to 51% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $101 Now $49.97

The simple but striking two-color pattern and mandarin collar makes this short sleeve top stand out, and the same pattern extends across the back of the shoulders. It’s a regular fit performance jersey and made using a combination of polyester and spandex with UPF 50+ protection. It also incorporates moisture wicking, so highly breathable to keep women feeling fresh over 18 holes.

View Deal
