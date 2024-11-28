Early Black Friday Bargains! Here Are My 6 Favorite Women’s Apparel Deals
Black Friday is here and, in this piece, I've taken a look at the PGA TOUR Superstore website to bring you a selection of the best women's apparel deals
Sales have started early ahead of Black Friday and I’ve taken a quick peak at PGA TOUR Superstore to see what women's apparel is on offer.
Currently, there are generous savings of up to 50% and, from the hundreds of garments on offer, I’ve selected some of the best women’s golf clothes that are available in most sizes, but you need to be quick!
With Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas fast approaching, why not also check out our Black Friday golf deals hub to grab yourself some bargains!
Golftini Quarter Zip Pullover | Up to 50% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $110 Now $53.97
I have this quarter zip pullover in black and, I must admit, it is one of my go-to layering pieces. The fabric is very soft and it’s really comfortable to wear without any restrictions. What's more, when the collar is zipped up, there’s no scratching around the neck and it also has a silver reflective cuff detail, as well as thumbholes to help keep hands in place and warm during cooler weather. Finally, this top is not just for wearing in cooler months, as the fabric has UVA and UVB protection.
Belyn Key Tapered Commuter 27" Crop Pant | Up to 50% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $152 Now $75.97
I really like the look of these pants that are made in a soft, but sturdy, rayon Ponte fabric. These are new to Belyn Key’s 2024 line up, and the best thing about them is that they are designed to be slimming and flattering, thanks to the contrast side panel that helps to elongate and slim your legs. The styling is mid-rise, sitting slightly below the waist and with a tapered straight leg. Pockets back and front add to the detailing of these pants that can easily be worn on and off the golf course.
adidas Ultimate365 Tour Pleated Dress | Up to 50% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $120 Now $59.97
My colleague reviewed this dress and it made its way on to our list of the best women’s golf clothes. She loved the fit and how it performed in a lightweight stretch fabric that is thick enough to be flattering and not clingy, while its TwistKnit tech regulates your temperature. It has concealed side zip pockets and one back pocket, and the snap placket with ribbed polo collar adds to the styling.
RLX Golf Color-Blocked Jersey Quarter Zip Pullover | Up to 50% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $148 Now $73.97
This pullover caught my eye as I love the color-blocked design, plus I’m a fan of blue. Yes, it is still expensive, even with 50% off, but you’ll stand out from the crowd in this pullover, which is crafted in a soft, stretch jersey with a mock neck. It’s described as being a slim fit, intended to sit at the hip with front and back princess seams. It also has two front zip pockets, with there also being a matching skort on offer!
Jamie Sadock Cooltrex 16" Skort | Up to 51% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $89 Now $43.97
Like all items in artist Jamie Sadock’s collection, this pleated skort is available in a variety of lively colors, including this fresh mint color. It looks ultra feminine and stylish, and I also liked the detail of the slanted zip pockets at the front, which adds to the unique design. There’s also a small pocket in the waistband at the back and, finally, it’s a pull-on style made in a polyester and spandex mix for comfort on the course.
Tail Romain Diamond Short Sleeve Top | Up to 51% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $101 Now $49.97
The simple but striking two-color pattern and mandarin collar makes this short sleeve top stand out, and the same pattern extends across the back of the shoulders. It’s a regular fit performance jersey and made using a combination of polyester and spandex with UPF 50+ protection. It also incorporates moisture wicking, so highly breathable to keep women feeling fresh over 18 holes.
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
-
I Voted This The Most Comfortable Golf Shoe For 2024... And Now It's Heavily Discounted
If you're in the market for a superior spikeless golf shoe, then snap up this incredible offer from Ecco
By Alison Root Published
-
Anthony Kim Targets Title Challenges After First Made Cut in 12 Years
Anthony Kim says it's "just a matter of time" before he starts contending for titles again after making his first professional cut in 12 years at the International Series Qatar
By Paul Higham Published
-
I Voted This My Most Comfortable Women's Golf Shoe For 2024... And Now It's Heavily Discounted
If you're in the market for a superior spikeless golf shoe, then snap up this incredible offer from Ecco
By Alison Root Published
-
Ahead of Black Friday, We Built The Best Golf Bag For Those On A Budget
Black Friday week is upon us and there are plenty of bargains out there so I've challenged myself to make up the ideal golf setup solely from the sales
By Conor Keenan Published
-
I've Just Seen That TaylorMade Have Given My Favorite Winter Golf Ball An Excellent Black Friday Offer
Winter isn't the most enjoyable time to be a golfer but, for those like myself who still brave the conditions, I've just seen this offer on my favorite winter ball
By Matt Cradock Published
-
I Adore This Golf Fleece And It's Half Price This Black Friday
If you're after a lightweight fleece-lined mid layer, this one is a bargain!
By Alison Root Published
-
If You're After a Black Friday Bargain, We'd Recommend Tiger Woods' Launch Monitor, Which Is Now $1000 Off!
Investing in a good launch monitor can help take your practice sessions and game to the next level, so why not get the one that Tiger Woods uses?
By Conor Keenan Published
-
This Rangefinder Has Received 5000 Five Star Reviews On Amazon... And It's Now 48% Off!
Rangefinders can be an expensive purchase but, this Black Friday, I have found a top performing model that has 5000 five star reviews for under $60
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Buying For A Golfer This Black Friday? Here Are My Top 11 Gift Ideas They Will Love
Golfers can be a little tricky to buy for so I have run through 11 of my favorite deals that all golfers will love
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
The Best Golf Sets For Beginners Are Reduced This Black Friday... We've Picked Out Our 7 Favorite Deals
Are you a beginner golfer looking to start their journey in the sport? Well, right now, seven of the best beginner golf sets are reduced this Black Friday!
By Matt Cradock Published