Callaway XR Package Set vs Callaway Reva Ladies Package Set: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
We put two impressive Callaway package sets up against each other to see how they compare and who they are suited to
An outstanding package set that offers high levels of performance from driver to putter. In particular, we loved how easy to hit the irons and woods were.
For
- Premium, user-friendly aesthetics
- Easy to hit through the set
- Excellent putter
Against
- Some may prefer a more specialist-looking wedge
- Irons feel a little head heavy to swing
The Reva is arguably the Aston Martin of women's package sets, engineered for premium performance, luxurious in looks and made from high-quality components. It's been cleverly put together to give you all the options from tee-to-green, especially if you're relatively new to the game.
For
- Premium quality clubs and bag
- Impressive performance through the bag
- Even distance gapping
Against
- Wedges lack versatility
- Irons feel firm
Golf package sets are a popular buying choice for many newer golfers, both male and female, and to help inform you of the best set, we’ve put two of our favorites head to head in the shape of the Callaway Reva and the Callaway XR golf package sets.
The first thing to point out is that the Callaway Reva is a set aimed at women golfers, while the Callaway XR is predominantly a men's set. However, that is oversimplifying things somewhat as the truth is that some higher handicap, slower swinging men would find the Reva set beneficial to their game, while - conversely - women golfers with higher swing speeds would get more out of the XR set.
Package sets are so popular with new golfers because you get everything you need to get started without having to face the daunting prospect of buying your clubs individually and/or getting fitted for them. While the more advanced golfer would be better served steering away from package sets and look to be fitted properly, for casual golfers and newcomers a package golf club set is just the ticket.
You will get everything you need to get straight out on the course - a driver, fairway woods, a range of irons and wedges plus a putter. You’ll also get a bag, so you’re ready to get swinging straight from the purchase.
To test our package sets for review, we look at the range of clubs included, the price point and the intended player, as well as the quality of the materials used, and of course what kind of performance you can expect. Things to consider when buying a package set include the cost - generally ranging from $500 to up to $1,500 - quality, number of clubs, and of course the look.
What is the set made up of?
The Callaway XR set contains 12 clubs in total. A 10.5˚ driver, 3-wood and 4-hybrid, then 5-iron to pitching wedge followed by a gap wedge, 55˚ sand wedge and a putter. From a gapping perspective, this composition makes perfect sense and for most golfers, this line-up is more than enough to get you onto the course. The well thought out gapping and performance of these clubs earn it a place in our 2023 Editor's Choice awards.
The 10 club Callaway Reva Women's Package set includes a driver (12.5 degrees), three wood, 5 and 6 hybrids, 7-9 irons, a pitching and sand wedge and a putter as well as a snazzy cart bag and five headcovers.
Looks
Despite costing significantly less than the XR set, the Reva set has that unmistakable, very appealing Callaway look right throughout the bag. The driver has a big circular target-style sweet spot on the face which makes it look like it's impossible to miss and it acts as a great focus point at address. The cavity back irons and wedges look great from the back and are very inviting at address.
The highlight of the set though is the ladies Odyssey Stroke Lab putter. The head has a distinctive blue fang shape with two very clear white alignment lines (cleverly a golf-ball width apart) and triple dots for centre striking.
To complete the package the Reva clubs are housed in a good quality trolley bag that's made from a lightweight and waterproof material with seam-sealed zips to prevent rain from penetrating into your bag. There's plenty of pockets for storage and it's light to lift on and off your trolley, You can also choose from black, red or blue Reva set options, making it one of the best women's golf sets on the market.
When it comes to the looks and aesthetic, the Callaway XR set comes with the premium look you’d expect from the brand. The woods feature matte black crowns and look generous behind the ball, all with a sleek, aspirational aesthetic much like other Callaway clubs.
At address, the driver sits a little closed, making it designed to suit a broad range of golfers. With the irons, the shape is unmistakably Callaway, with a rounded toe and a thick topline, without unnecessary bulkiness.
The putter, an Odyssey DFX #7 with a very simple black and white color combination (see below), again features a generous head size and still has that aspirational look. And the bag is a smart-looking grey, blue and red colorway.
Performance
Starting with the Callaway XR set. During our testing, we found the driver was easy to flight and we were consistent with our draws. As previously mentioned, the driver sits a bit more closed, indicating that it is catered more to beginner golfers. The distance isn’t quite up there with a premium driver, but we were still impressed with the range this driver had to offer.
We also found the 3-wood and hybrids felt confidence-inspiring behind the ball, and are well suited to players with slow/medium clubhead speeds. Distance was also a strong suit of the Callaway irons, including the 30˚ 7-iron, which is around the average for the modern iron. We were also hugely impressed with the putter - generous head size and soft grip gave a fantastic sense of feel.
It may not directly relate to your performance, but the bag in the Callaway XR package set is also worth a mention: the 7-way divider offers protection for your clubs, and while it may be slightly flimsier than some of the best golf stand bags it, it was one of the best we’ve seen from a package set.
The Callaway Reva set features a high lofted (12.5 degrees) driver with a fixed weight screw that helps you launch the ball higher and hit it further.
The ball flies powerfully off the face with a pleasing high-pitched 'ping' sound, instantly becoming one of the best beginner golf clubs for ladies trying to improve quickly. The resulting high ball flight will definitely make a dramatic difference to your distance if you lack swing speed as it boosts carry distance.
The complementing fairway wood (3 wood) has a super-sleek shape. The shallow profile really encouraged me to sweep shots away off even the tightest of fairway lies with ease. It offered up a powerful flight that ran out just enough upon landing without losing stopping power into greens.
Traditional long irons are replaced by two easy-to-hit hybrids (5 & 6) which have sizeable heads that look nearly impossible to miss and enough loft so that your long approach shots stop quickly. It then transitions into the cavity back irons, which feel effortlessly light to swing and are unbelievably easy to use. My mishits hardly veered off-line, such was the stability and forgiveness on offer.
The feel was a touch on the firm side yet spin control going into the flag was impressive. You'll be delighted with the results of a well-struck shot. As a better player I'd prefer to see a couple of specialist wedges for the opportunity to impart some shot-making creativity but the Reva set wedges can execute the basic chip and pitch shots easily enough.
Both irons and woods are fitted with buttery soft grips which are soft and tacky. They will be a godsend to anyone suffering with arthritis in their fingers and generally boost the comfort you experience using the clubs.
Rounding off the set is a superb ladies Odyssey Stroke Lab putter (pictured below), which includes a specialist shaft designed to improve the tempo and consistency of your stroke. It is slightly shorter in length and the grip smaller than the standard men's Odyssey Stroke Lab putter, which should all contribute to you having greater control on the greens. The responsive feel off the face and the really true roll out makes this the stand out club in the set.
Overall Appeal
The Callaway XR is one of the best golf club sets for beginners out there but it is at the high end of the market. It stands out as a very strong performer and is among the best package sets you could expect to find, but at that price you’d hope for that.
The Callaway REVA will appeal to golfers of different ability levels. While it is ideally suited to the new golfer and slower swingers, it would also be a good choice for an average skilled female player who looking to upgrade from their beginner set to something a bit more upmarket.
Which one should you choose?
Choose the Callaway XR Package Set if…
- Budget is not your concern when getting started
- You want stylish-looking clubs that are reasonably forgiving
- You’re looking for a set with a wider range of wedges
Choose the Callaway REVA Package Set if…
- You are a slow swinger of the club
- You want stylish-looking, affordable clubs
- You’re looking to upgrade from a basic set to something a bit flashier
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy.
Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
- Neil TappinEditor
- David Usher
-
-
