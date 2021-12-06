The Callaway Chrome Soft golf ball continues the combination of soft feel and premium performance that the Callaway Chrome Soft golf ball review of the 2020 version reveals.

As the Callaway ERC Soft golf ball review showed, this ball delivers on its aim to be the longest and softest ball in the Callaway range.

Now we put these two softies from the Callaway Golf Ball range head to head to see how they compare.

Callaway Chrome Soft vs Callaway ERC Soft Golf Balls

Looks

Both balls come in white and yellow versions and you can also get the Chrome Soft in the Truvis alignment design too.

The ERC Soft comes with the Triple Track alignment lines as standard, whereas it is an option in the Chrome Soft range.

Triple track are the three lines of varying width to help you line up the ball when putting, but they only go half way round the ball so you can ignore them if you want by turning the ball at address.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Feel

These are the two softest balls in the range and when chipping and pitching there was not much between them, with the ERC Soft probably taking the softest ball award.

With the putter, the softness of the ERC Soft was more noticeable thanks to slightly firmer sound from the more premium tour construction of the Chrome Soft ball.

Flight

In testing using Trackman at SGGT studios the ERC Soft launched fractionally higher with less spin using a 7-iron.

With the driver both were probably a little higher than the average. The difference in peak height was more pronounced with the ERC Soft, which flew higher than the Chrome Soft.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Distance

With the lower spin from the ERC Soft I was gaining a yard or two over the Chrome Soft from this higher launch. This may be swing speed dependent, as sometimes softer balls perform better at mid to low swing speeds and mine is more mid to high.

Control

Around the greens the control of both of these balls was pretty similar with medium amounts of spin when chipping.

The Chrome Soft probably edges it as it is the premium tour ball of the Callaway range and therefore offers a little more control and audible feedback.

Which ball should you choose?

The performance and quality of the Callaway Chrome Soft and ERC Soft golf balls mean that there is not much to choose between them as they both represent good value for money.

The Chrome Soft is the ball for most golfers and those who want a little more control and a firmer feel, even though the word soft is in the title. The Chrome Soft gives up a little distance for this control, but that might mean better scores, so check this out around the chipping green.

The Chrome Soft is a mid-market price ball, but the ERC Soft is slightly cheaper per dozen if that is important to you. The ERC Soft will suit golfers who want a soft feel or a little more distance, particularly if they have a mid to low swing speed so they can get more benefit from that higher launch and extra distance.