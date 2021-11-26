Buy One Get One Free On Golfer's CBD Products Today

For today only you can get an exclusive buy one get one free discount on Golfer's CBD using the code 'GolfMonthly'.

But for those of you who don't know, what exactly is Golfer's CBD?

Walk past a pharmacy and the chances are you’ll see a Cannabidiol (CBD) product displayed, for it’s widely used to treat pain, anxiety and sleep disorder, as well as a number of medical conditions and illnesses.

It is derived directly from the hemp plant, and whilst it’s a component of marijuana, it’s the legal part of the cannabis plant and by itself does not cause a “high”.

The company, Golfer's CBD, was founded in 2019, and works with the UK's leading manufacturer to formulate a range of items, all certified THC free, specifically for the needs of golfers - and its available in some interesting - and tasty - forms.

They have created a range of products, including edibles (gummy bears), capsules and oils, which work by focusing on the receptors that affect the golfer’s emotions, mindset and reaction to events.

Admittedly they may not technically help you hole more putts, but there is a lot of evidence to suggest it can improve your sleep, and the calming effect can make a huge difference both on and off the golf course.

This is why we picked Golfer's CBD to go into The Edge, a focus on products to help you get better without changing your swing.

Read our full Golfer's CBD review

