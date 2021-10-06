In this Golfer's CBD review, we offer our opinion on the brand's extensive range of CBD products

Golfer’s CBD Review

CBD stands for cannabidiol. It is derived directly from the hemp plant, and whilst it’s a component of marijuana, it’s the legal part of the cannabis plant and by itself does not cause a “high”.

CBD is widely used to treat pain, anxiety and sleep disorder, as well as a number of medical conditions and illnesses, but there are wider benefits, too, especially for golfers.

Golfer’s CBD have created a range of products, including edibles (gummy bears), capsules and oils, which work by focusing on the receptors that affect the golfer’s emotions, mindset and reaction to events.

Related: Best Golfer’s CBD Products

Arguably the biggest appeal is the impact CBD can have in combating anxiety symptoms. A number of professional players use CBD and have reported feeling calmer.

From helping you to feel more relaxed on the first tee and over those nervy three-footers, to improving your overall enjoyment of the game, there are numerous benefits on offer.

I’ve tried each of Golfer’s CBD products, bar the vape and atomiser spray, and it’s the capsules that I’ve stuck with, as well as the muscle rub.

Taking two capsules before bed has helped me to get off to sleep so much faster – and this is crucial, because it’s sleep that drives recovery.

For me, it was evident just how much less sleep was accumulated during a five-day spell of not taking the capsules.

Was this a case of the placebo effect? Possibly, but my results were backed up by my WHOOP data, a fitness tracker the team and I have also been trialling.

The oil is another option, although the taste won’t appeal to everyone – unlike the gummy bears, which are quite palatable.

I’ve used the body salve extensively, and I’m at the point now where I never forget to take it, because it’s proving so effective in relieving muscle soreness.

What about the downsides?

Well, if you commit to taking CBD on a regular basis – and you’ll need to find the dosage that works best for you – it can be expensive.

Should you take two capsules a day, for example, you could be looking at £60 a month.

However, the question you need to ask yourself is: how much do you value your sleep? Or, what price do you put on those potential marginal gains on the golf course?

Whilst CBD is not addictive, some people may get into the habit of feeling like they must take it, otherwise they won’t play as well – so you’re almost getting that reverse placebo effect.

What we’d say on this point, however, is you need to be rational. You obviously need to drink water, so you do it; it’s a case of reframing your mind.

If you’re expecting your golf game to be transformed by taking a few tablets here and there, you’ll be disappointed – it’s not a magic pill.

However, there’s plenty of evidence to suggest it can improve your sleep, and the calming effect can make a huge difference both on and off the golf course.

Our advice would be to give it time; it’s about finding the most palatable way of taking it and choosing a product that’s easiest to incorporate into your lifestyle, or for when you need it.