By Sam Tremlett
A very popular golf shoe at the moment is the Under Armour HOVR Drive because it offers good performance for good value given the cost of some ultra premium models out there.
It is a shoe that made our best golf shoes guide off the back of a comprehensive test which resulted in it getting 4.5 stars out of 5.
Starting with the looks, we think the Drive is a really good-looking shoe. The classic white with the silver trim is really classy and will go with pretty much any outfit.
Grip and traction come from the new, lower profile Rotational Resistance spikes (RST 2.0), and it also has a breathable Clarino microfibre upper which is both lightweight and waterproof to keep your feet cool and dry at all times.
The HOVR technology also gives underfoot cushioning that delivers a soft feel and moulds to the foot.
In totality these are definitely up there with the best Under Armour golf shoes on the market and as we mentioned above, can be found for as little as £120 in the right places.
Here are a collation of the best deals on the shoe...
- Read our full Under Armour HOVR Drive shoe review
Best Under Armour HOVR Drive Shoe Deals
HOVR Drive Shoe Deals
Spieth 5 Shoe Deals
If you want a different Under Armour golf shoe then why not the model named after Jordan Spieth?
The Spieth 5 impressed us massively with its unique design. For example it features a unique 3D moulded footbed that features an additional wrap over the inside and top of the foot. This wrap eliminates ‘gapping’ between your foot and the shoe from the inside to create a fit that is tailored to your specific foot shape.
As a result it is one of the most comfortable golf shoes out there and the grip impressed us too because the Spieth 5 SL has firmer TPU nubs for ground penetration and softer rubber nubs in key areas to create friction.
- Read our full Under Armour Spieth 5 SL shoe review
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear and equipment content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TS3 Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 Fairway Wood: Nike Covert Tour 2.0 Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2 Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚ Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
