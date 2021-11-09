A very popular golf shoe at the moment is the Under Armour HOVR Drive because it offers good performance for good value given the cost of some ultra premium models out there.

It is a shoe that made our best golf shoes guide off the back of a comprehensive test which resulted in it getting 4.5 stars out of 5.

Starting with the looks, we think the Drive is a really good-looking shoe. The classic white with the silver trim is really classy and will go with pretty much any outfit.

Grip and traction come from the new, lower profile Rotational Resistance spikes (RST 2.0), and it also has a breathable Clarino microfibre upper which is both lightweight and waterproof to keep your feet cool and dry at all times.

The HOVR technology also gives underfoot cushioning that delivers a soft feel and moulds to the foot.

In totality these are definitely up there with the best Under Armour golf shoes on the market and as we mentioned above, can be found for as little as £120 in the right places.

Here are a collation of the best deals on the shoe...

Read our full Under Armour HOVR Drive shoe review

Best Under Armour HOVR Drive Shoe Deals

HOVR Drive Shoe Deals

Spieth 5 Shoe Deals

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

If you want a different Under Armour golf shoe then why not the model named after Jordan Spieth?

The Spieth 5 impressed us massively with its unique design. For example it features a unique 3D moulded footbed that features an additional wrap over the inside and top of the foot. This wrap eliminates ‘gapping’ between your foot and the shoe from the inside to create a fit that is tailored to your specific foot shape.

As a result it is one of the most comfortable golf shoes out there and the grip impressed us too because the Spieth 5 SL has firmer TPU nubs for ground penetration and softer rubber nubs in key areas to create friction.

Read our full Under Armour Spieth 5 SL shoe review

For more deals at this time of year check out our best Black Friday golf deals page.