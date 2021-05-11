Kit Alexander takes the Under Armour Hovr Drive Shoes out on the course to test the comfort of Under Armour's spiked golf shoe.

Under Armour Hovr Drive Shoes Review

The HOVR Drive is one of Under Armour’s featured shoes and is the model favoured by some of their tour pros. The price point has it sitting just below the Spieth models, so it’s built for premium looks, feel and performance.

The first thing you notice is that it’s a really good-looking shoe. The classic white with the silver trim is really classy and will go with pretty much any outfit.

As with any white shoe, it can become discoloured quicker than other colours, especially in the creases across the top, but they are pretty easy to clean and will stay looking sharp if you take care of them.

Under Armour has really improved the comfort levels of its shoes in recent years. The early models were quite rigid but there’s a lot more flexibility and movement in this shoe, while your feet still feel securely locked in place. The laces look cool but do come undone a little too easily.

The footbed and HOVR Technology offers a good amount of cushioning and support under your feet, and the microfibre upper is waterproof and breathable, so your feet will feel good throughout the round.

The soles feature a combination of strategically-positioned lower-profile UA Rotational Resistance spikes and Softpike Silver Tornado spikes. The stability, traction and connection to the ground is very impressive, and creates total confidence in softer conditions and uneven ground.