A collation of the best Titleist TruFeel deals right now.
By Sam Tremlett
One of two Titleist models to make our best value golf balls guide, the TruFeel golf ball came to our attention back in 2019 when Titleist claimed it could provide more distance compared to its predecessor.
In our testing, we found this to be the case because of the reformulated core, which includes more speed-generating materials within the design. As a result, ball speed went up but spin stayed low which allowed us to get more distance.
The cover was also improved aerodynamically, whilst elsewhere in the design, the ball is available in white, yellow and matte red.
It also comes with a new sidestamp which was, at the time, the most popular custom option on the My Titleist customiser on the Titleist website since options debuted in February 2018.
It is said to help with alignment on the greens and means golfers don’t need to draw a line on the ball before play.
As we mentioned above, the TruFeel is one of Titleist's value golf balls and usually you can get a dozen for around £20/$25, which is why we've highlighted the best deals on offer right now to help you get the best possible price.
- Read our full Titleist TruFeel ball review
TruFeel Deals
