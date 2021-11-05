Srixon’s most popular and perpetual ball franchises has been given yet another makeover for 2021 trying to maintain its position as one of the best golf balls you can buy under £30 a dozen.

The AD333, now in its 10th generation, has made it into a lot of our golf ball buyers' guides, such as the best value golf balls, because it has been a consistently good performer for years now.

This time around, the compression has been lowered and the FastLayer core from the tour-played Z-Star balls added.

In our testing, we found the distance to be good, the flight was strong and consistent, even into the wind, and approaches even flew a few yards longer with the long and mid irons.

With the wedges, the ball felt more springy off the face when compared to the previous model and it had a quieter sound too which we liked.

Another new design feature is the thick side stamp, which we found helped with alignment especially with the putter.

Finally the durability is good too, making the AD333, pound for pound, one of the best Srixon golf balls you can buy.

On that note, the AD333's often come with an RRP of around £27/$30 but there are deals out there to be had why is why we have collated some below.

Read our full Srixon AD333 ball review

Best Srixon AD333 Deals

Category Back to Golf Price Any Price Showing 1 of 1 deals Filters ☰ SORT BY Price (low to high) Price (high to low) Product Name (A to Z) Product Name (Z to A) Retailer name (A to Z) Retailer name (Z to A) Srixon AD333 Ball (White) 1 Srixon AD333 Golf Ball, Men,... Amazon $35.49 View Deal

