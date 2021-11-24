It's easy to overlook the simple golf tee, but every golfer uses them and needs them. (Unless of course you like to hit everything off the deck and tee your driver up Laura Davies style.)

Also, you don't want to be the one in your group constantly asking to "borrow" some tees, especially when there are so many inexpensive options out there. So why not stock up in the Black Friday sales and banish that reputation?

Tees are not only one of the best golf accessories, but they can also provide some performance benefits. For example, many golfers out there could benefit from finding a castle tee that gets them setting up to the driver more consistently. Or their fairway woods or irons.

Others might like having a more standard tee that can be adjusted based on the shot they want to hit. Whatever the case, that's for you to decide and act upon. And for the more colourful personalities, there are a variety of different designs to choose from as well.

In recent years, we've also seen a rise sustainably produced tees, with companies such as Ocean Tee offering up a bamboo option so you can feel better about your purchase.

Anyway, whether buying for yourself or a loved one who is obsessed with the game, here is a list of some of the best golf tee deals currently on the market.

Best Golf Tee Deals

WANT MORE BLACK FRIDAY GOLF DEALS?

WHEN DO THE BLACK FRIDAY GOLF SALES START?

Black Friday officially takes place on November 26 this year, although the 25th will also be a huge day for sales. However, saying that, many brands and retailers start their Black Friday golf sales from the November 1, or Black Friday week itself, so keep an eye out.

We've already seen many retailers go live with their deals, including Amazon, which has plenty of early offers. Check out our best Black Friday Amazon golf deals article where we list all of the biggest savings.

Many retailers and brands have gone early this year to try and get sales in before the holiday rush, with shipping expected to be tricky amid the pandemic and shortages.

