Best Golf Tech Deals
The best golf tech deals out there right now.
By Sam Tremlett
Have you been thinking about introducing some technology to your golfing setup? If so you are in the right place.
Golf technology has developed at a stunning rate over the past few years whether that be brands making the best golf GPS devices, or technology being used to give insight into distances, shot-tracking, launch monitor development and so on.
Distance information has become one of the biggest avenues to go down and nowadays there is simply no reason for you not to know how far away the flag or bunker is, or where an unfamiliar hole goes.
The best golf laser rangefinders, and best golf GPS watches deliver in this regard and many models also come packed with loads of other features to really enrich the golf experience.
GPS handheld devices are similar too and often come in the same size and shape as a smartphone, or perhaps they are smaller and clip onto your golf bag.
Technology has also developed massively in the launch monitor sector. As they have become popular out on Tour, this has trickled down to us, so we too can get data on things like clubhead speed, carry, spin and much more.
Given the sheer choice and variety of golf technology on offer, we have split this page into relevant sections and tried to find you the best deals.
Laser Deals
GPS Watch Deals
GPS Handheld Deals
Launch Monitor Deals
Speakers Deals
We hope you enjoyed this look at some of the best tech deals. If you want more deals then be sure to have a look at our best Black Friday golf deals as well.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear and equipment content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TS3 Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 Fairway Wood: Nike Covert Tour 2.0 Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2 Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚ Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
-
Rahm Explains "Very Difficult" Decision To Withdraw From Race To Dubai
The Spaniard is third in the Race to Dubai standings but will not compete at this week's DP World Tour Championship...
By Elliott Heath •
-
Jon Rahm To Miss Race To Dubai Finale
Not only will the world number one not play in the European Tours final event in Dubai, but will reportedly be absent for the remainder of 2021.
By Matt Cradock •