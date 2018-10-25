Golf Monthly created this content as part of a paid partnership with Titleist. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Golf Monthly

In this video, PGA Professional Nick Drane explains how to get more out of your wedge game

In this golf wedge distances video, Nick Drane, PGA Professional and Master Fitting Specialist at the Titleist Performance Centre, Woburn, demonstrates how to play a variety of wedge shots and get the most out of your scoring clubs.

Golf Wedge Distances: What Is The Ideal Set Up?

I have four wedges, and they've been properly fitted for myself.

However, every golfer is different, and Vokey has numerous options to suit all preferences.

Whether your ideal set-up is - three, four or even five wedges - what's important is that you get fitted by a PGA professional.

As a rule, I like to see an increase of 4-6° from your pitching wedge.

So, I have a 44° pitching wedge, 48° gap wedge, a 54° and then a 58° lob wedge.

In terms of gapping, I have approximately a 15-yard distance between each club.

However, as well as having a full swing for each wedge, I also have a different technique that I can adopt to manipulate distance.

Full Swing Vs Grip Down

For the full swing, I take my grip at the end of the club, with the ball position in the middle of my stance.

In the video above, you can see how I make a normal full swing with a full finish.

Because I'm gripping the club at the end of the grip, I get that wider arc and more speed - which equates to more distance.

By changing the set-up and width of the arc, it's easier to be consistent.

To hit a shorter distance with the same wedge, I hold the club in the middle of the grip - so I grip down - and I narrow my stance.

This gives me a shorter swing and more of a three-quarter follow through.

With a narrower arc, I generate less speed in the swing, so the ball won't go as far.

Even though I'm gripping down the club, I'm still going to be aggressive and positive through the ball.

So, with my four wedges and two different techniques, I'm able to hit eight different yardages.

In short, I can play a greater number of shots, create more birdie opportunities and, as a result, shoot lower scores.

Practice Tip

I'd really recommend taking a bucket of balls to the range and just experimenting with your wedges.

You don't have to pick a target - just hit four or five with each wedge and see where they fall and note the grouping.

Quite often when a target is in the way, I'll see players react to that.

So, observe what your grip down 54° does, for example, rather than trying to make it go a certain distance.

Let the club and that technique tell you have far it's going to go.