Inesis Chipper Review
Neil Tappin takes the Inesis Chipper out onto the course to see how it performs around the greens
If you are someone who struggles with your chipping, this club will encourage a much more simple technique, one that not much can go wrong with. I wouldn't discourage anyone who's lost confidence with their wedges to use this chipper. For some people it could be a very worthwhile investment.
-
+
Premium looks
-
+
Extra fat grip
-
+
Smart headcover
-
-
Lacks versatility compared to wedges
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Golf chippers will never be for everyone. For some, it'll be a pride thing: 'There's nothing wrong with my chipping technique, thank you.' Others will want to take help wherever they can get it - and this is just what the best golf chippers offer, lots of assistance around the greens. So, if you're struggling with your chipping, read on...
The Inesis Chipper has 37 degrees of loft. Its satin/silver finish looks really premium, and although it features lots of alignment assistance and thin black markings, I wouldn't say this makes the club look cheap or not very aspirational. In other words, I don't think it screams, 'I have a chipping problem' - which is a good thing!
You'll also notice a slightly offset shaft hosel design, which does look a little bit odd when you pick it up and look at it from the bottom. Down behind the ball, though, and there's nothing odd about it - it looks good.
The key for me is that it sits a little bit more upright than, say, for instance, your 9-iron might, which allows you to get over the ball a bit more at address. The shaft is also significantly shorter, further helping you to get into a putting posture.
Some people would argue there’s no point in carrying a chipper because it’s very much like a 9-iron but, for me at least, that's not the case - it's quite different, designed specifically for the job of hitting chips shots. Another big positive is the extra fat grip that Inesis has put on it. This creates the feel of having a putter in your hands.
One of the first things you'll notice when you pick it up is that it's quite head heavy. Again, I think this is a good thing as it replicates how the putter feels in the hands.
During my testing, there were two areas in particular where the Inesis chipper came into its own - from bare and muddy lies. As many of you reading this will know, these are the spots that fat and thin contacts can often come into play. However, by using a club that's designed for a more simple (putting-style) technique you should be able to find the strike you're looking for.
However, for anything that requires more of a chipping technique, with some added wrist hinge (let's say you are chipping from thicker rough), I would want to revert back to my regular lob wedge. For me, this is where poor strikes come into play and is where the best wedges have an obvious advantage.
Bare lies in the summer, muddy ones in the winter... yes, it'll be effective. I can see it being especially useful then, where you're just looking to carry the ball onto the front of the green and let it roll out.
At first, I struggled with the distance control, but you will get accustomed to it. It’s got quite a chunky head so when you catch it right out of the middle the ball really goes; when you don’t quite catch it, the ball kind of dies on you. It just takes a bit of practice to get that consistent strike.
Golf chippers have made a little bit of a resurgence of late, and even the big brands have dipped their toe in the water with this category, such as Ping and its ChipR wedge. This model from Inesis comes in at a more affordable price point, and that might make it a little bit more appealing, especially if you're just wanting to play the odd shot with this club or see if it will suit your game.
I'm a fan. It's not staying in the bag, but should I start struggling with my wedges around the greens, I know this could be a good option to turn to.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSR2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
-
Bernhard Langer Wins US Senior Open To Break PGA Tour Champions Record
The German broke Hale Irwin’s record for the most wins on the PGA Champions Tour with his 12th senior Major victory
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Talor Gooch Secures Hat-Trick Of LIV Titles Following Valderrama Win
The American picked up a third LIV title after birdieing the final hole for a one shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Daniel Hillier Claims Maiden DP World Tour Title At British Masters
The 24-year-old carded two eagles and a birdie in his final four holes to claim the biggest win of his career
By Matt Cradock • Published