Be Quick - These PXG 0211 XCOR2 Are 20% Off But Wont Be For Long!

As someone who tests and writes about golf equipment for a living, I like to think I know a good deal when I see one. Besides asking for information on what the best drivers are, my friends at the golf club are always asking me about what irons could change their game.

While many of them are lower handicapped golfers and naturally like the look of bladed irons, most of them would benefit from hollow-body constructed irons such as the PXG 0211 XCRO2 irons. What's more, the fact that these are currently $120 off during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days means I could be seeing a few new sets in their bags over the next week or so.

PXG 0211 XCOR2 Irons | Up to 20% off at Amazon

Was $599.94 Now $479.95 These PXG 0211 XCOR2 irons are some of the best players-distance irons we have tested over the past few seasons and provide plenty of forgiveness while boasting extreme shelf appeal

While I have conducted my own testing with these irons, It was our Deputy Editor, Joel Tadman who fully reviewed them and he was really impressed by the distance and forgiveness provided by this players-distance iron. I found the topline to be thick enough to promote confidence to those that need it when at address, yet thin enough that the lower handicapper wouldn’t be deterred.

When most people think of hollow-body designed irons, the TaylorMade P770 probably comes to mind but, not only did I think the performance practically replicated that of the TaylorMade, now thanks to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, the PXG 0211 XCOR2 irons are discounted down to just $479 for a 5i-PW set.



These PXG 0211 XCOR2 irons are currently 20% off! (Image credit: Future)

There’s absolutely no chance the stock on these will last long so, if you’re thinking about purchasing these irons, you’re going to want to move fast. They are available in both regular and stiff shafts as well as a choice of steel or graphite. If you wanted to add the set gap wedge, you can do so and will still be saving 15% off the standard retail price.

While I’m not currently in the market for a new set of irons, I haven’t seen a better deal on irons during Amazon Prime Day so far but, as always, you can keep up to date on the latest deals as we find them on our Live Blog page.