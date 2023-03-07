PXG 0211 XCOR2 Iron Review

PXG’s affordable 0211 range, which includes the 0211 driver, was revamped last year offering premium performance but with a modest price tag for the consumer. This continues into the irons, specifically the 0211 XCOR2, which features, according to PXG, the thinnest face in golf - measuring less than 1.5 millimeters. Behind the face inside the hollow cavity is the new XCOR2 polymer, which is the same used in the 0311 Gen5 irons. It has a lighter density, which allows weight to be repositioned lower and at the back of the clubhead for better forgiveness.

How the 0211 XCOR2 iron (right) compares with the outgoing 0211 DC iron (Image credit: Future)

Visually, this iron is a slight step up from the 0211 DC iron. It looks sleeker, more premium and a little more compact too. We tested the satin chrome option, but golfers can also opt for an Xtreme Dark version created using an advanced process called Diamond-like Carbon (DLC) coating for a little extra cost.

This iron sits firmly in the players’ distance irons category thanks to the strong lofts (the 7-iron measures in at 28°) and the slimline overall size. There’s a generous amount of offset in the 7-iron but this is progressive, reducing into the scoring irons. The sole width and blade length are also progressive through the set. The top rail actually gets wider towards the toe to get the CG into a better position, but PXG has hidden this well using camber on top to make it appear even all the way along.

(Image credit: Future)

The USP of this iron is the feel. With the polymer inside the cavity, it has a very dense, bouncy feel to it that is like no other - not even irons of a similar construction method like the TaylorMade P790. I liked how the ball came off the face, it felt fast and was consistently lively. Some may want more feedback but for me there was plenty, especially in the heel and toe when the sound got a little louder and higher pitched.

All this translated into excellent distance, like many of the best PXG golf clubs provide. Testing on the Full Swing Kit launch monitor, carries were pushing 180 yards and were 2-3 yards longer than the previous 0211 DC iron. The 0211 XCOR2 did launch the ball a little higher and with a touch less spin, but not enough to notice a discernible difference in the ball flight. The trajectory with the 7-iron remains quite flat, to the point that you’d almost certainly start your set at the 5-iron and add in an extra wedge to fill the gap given the pitching wedge comes in at 42°.

(Image credit: Future)

Along with the feel, the other characteristic that stands out is forgiveness. Yes it’s long for it’s size, but it offers plenty of help too. Shots struck low on the face lose barely any height while the ball flight overall was very stable, especially in the short irons. Shots rarely curved significantly offline from a poor strike although it was easier to turn the long irons over from right-to-left a little too much due to the offset.

For £99/$129 a club when you buy five clubs or more, there is plenty of performance to justify the investment, especially if you’re a relatively fast swinger with a fade bias to your typical ball flight.