Be Quick! The Rapsodo Launch Monitor Has One Of Its Lowest Discounts We Have Seen

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Rapsodo Portable Launch Monitor is one of the best portable launch monitors currently on the market. This Amazon Big Deals Day, you can now get it at a seriously reduced price - just $299.99 down from its RRP of $499.99. If you're one of the type of golfers who likes to practice over the winter, this is the ideal companion to help track your performance and ball striking. With so many amazing Big Prime Day Deals available this is a stand-out one for us...

Rapsodo Launch Monitor | 40% off at Amazon

Was $499.99 Now $299.99 The Rapsodo has many great features with slow motion video capture and shot tracer technology to show you where you shots are going. Rapsodo measures 9 of the main data points that golfers look for when practicing. One thing to bear in mind is that it is only compatible with IOS devices. Price Check: PGA Superstore $299.99 | Rapsodo.com $299.99

The Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor is one of the best launch monitors you can get for the money. It simply attaches to your phone and links to free Rapsodo app, from there you are able to capture slow-mo videos, add shot tracers and collect data from your clubs. The Rapsodo will accurately collate data on your carry distances, club head speed, ball speed, launch angle, smash factor and launch direction to name a few.

(Image credit: Future)

Golf Monthly Deputy Editor Joel Tadman summed his thoughts on this neat device in his review saying, "Given how easy it is to use and the overall accuracy and data points available, we have to say the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor is an excellent option for golfers seeking an affordable way to gain insights into shot or club performance, providing you own a relatively new iPhone or iPad."

With how well the Rapsodo MLM tested and the massive $200 off on Amazon, it would be a no-brainer to pick up this amazing deal!