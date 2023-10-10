Be Quick! The Rapsodo Launch Monitor Has One Of Its Lowest Discounts We Have Seen

We have seen one of the best portable launch monitors with a mega deal. Act quick in case it isn't around for long!

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor review
Zach Bougen
By Zach Bougen
published

The Rapsodo Portable Launch Monitor is one of the best portable launch monitors currently on the market. This Amazon Big Deals Day, you can now get it at a seriously reduced price - just $299.99 down from its RRP of $499.99. If you're one of the type of golfers who likes to practice over the winter, this is the ideal companion to help track your performance and ball striking. With so many amazing Big Prime Day Deals available this is a stand-out one for us...

Rapsodo Launch Monitor | 40% off at Amazon

Rapsodo Launch Monitor | 40% off at Amazon
Was $499.99 Now $299.99

The Rapsodo has many great features with slow motion video capture and shot tracer technology to show you where you shots are going. Rapsodo measures 9 of the main data points that golfers look for when practicing. One thing to bear in mind is that it is only compatible with IOS devices.

Price Check: PGA Superstore $299.99 | Rapsodo.com $299.99

View Deal

The Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor is one of the best launch monitors you can get for the money. It simply attaches to your phone and links to free Rapsodo app, from there you are able to capture slow-mo videos, add shot tracers and collect data from your clubs. The Rapsodo will accurately collate data on your carry distances, club head speed, ball speed, launch angle, smash factor and launch direction to name a few. 

The Rapsodo in action

Golf Monthly Deputy Editor Joel Tadman summed his thoughts on this neat device in his review saying, "Given how easy it is to use and the overall accuracy and data points available, we have to say the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor is an excellent option for golfers seeking an affordable way to gain insights into shot or club performance, providing you own a relatively new iPhone or iPad."

With how well the Rapsodo MLM tested and the massive $200 off on Amazon, it would be a no-brainer to pick up this amazing deal!

Topics
Amazon Prime Day
Zach Bougen
Zach Bougen
Writer

Zach Bougen is a freelance golf writer who has only been golfing properly for the last 4 years. He played as a junior but decided to make football and cricket his sport of choice. Now he loves playing new golf courses and testing out new golf equipment. Zach plays off of a handicap of 6.2 and is on a journey to go from amateur golfer to teaching professional.


When Zach isn't out on the course or practising Zach enjoys writing golfing, gaming and fitness content and has previously written for Gear Nuke, The Gamer, and DualShockers. In his spare time, he can be found golfing, playing football or testing out new video games.


Zach's major inspiration in golf is Rory Mcilroy meaning he always tries to have the same kit as Rory when he can. When starting out in golf he had all Nike clubs before finally upgrading 3.5 years ago. He like most avid golfers has gone through a selection of different clubs, he has had a Taylormade Sim Max and a Cobra F9 driver before settling on his current one and has a mixture of putters that he swaps between. 


Currently, in his golf bag, he has:

Driver: Taylormade Stealth (9 degrees)

3-Wood: Taylormade M6 (15 degrees)

2 Iron: Taylormade 2021 P790

Irons: Taylormade P7mc 4-PW 

Wedges: Taylormade MG3 50 degree, Taylormade MG2 52 degree and Cleveland Zipcore 58 degree

Putter: Currently Evnroll ER5, also use the Scotty Cameron Newport 2 in black

Ball: Either the Taylormade TP5x or Titleist Pro V1x 


