Act Fast! This Is The Lowest Price We've Ever Seen On An adidas Tour 360 Shoe

A crazy discount is available on one of the best golf shoes on the market on this Amazon Prime Day

Act Fast! This Is The Lowest Price We've Ever Seen On An adidas Tour 360 Shoe
(Image credit: Future)
Conor Keenan
By
published

On Amazon Prime Day, we're here to help you find the best golf deals out there - and not many of them are better than this jaw-dropping discount on one of the best Adidas golf shoes on the market. 

Although a slightly older model, the Adidas Men's Tour360 22 Golf Shoes are still an outstanding golf shoe, and right now you can get them for the lowest price we have ever seen on any Tour 360 shoe.  

Adidas Men's Tour 360 22 Golf Shoes | 67% off on AmazonWas $180 &nbsp;Now $59.99

Adidas Men's Tour 360 22 Golf Shoes | 67% off on Amazon 
Was $180  Now $59.99

One of the most popular golf shoes in golf are on offer on Amazon Prime Day, which ridiculous savings on a shoe you can wear for 12 months of the year. 

Read our full review of the Adidas Men's Tour 360 22 Golf Shoes

View Deal

We reviewed these shoes back in 2022 and loved them so much that they earned a spot in our Editors Choice awards - meaning they're really, really good!

Our feet were thanking us for the exceptional comfort from the Tour 360s during testing. The snug fit helped keep us both comfortable and secure throughout the golf swing, even when the ground got a little wet and slippy. 

The non-confrontational look is classy and appeals to a broad range of players, while a wide range of colorway options mean you can style the shoe to your specific liking. 

adidas tour360 22 golf shoe

(Image credit: adidas)

The shoes were durable in a range of conditions, meaning this shoe can be worn all year round and is right up there with some of the best winter golf shoes that the market has to offer. We tested the Tour 360s in dry, damp and wet conditions and overall there was a good amount of grip in all conditions. A model that will no doubt find itself going into our guide on the best spiked golf shoes, the Tour360 22 has cleats directly injected into the base of the shoe which means you won't ever have to worry about losing them. 

On Amazon Prime Day, these shoes are now on offer with over 60% off, a crazy discount which present incredible value for money - as long as you don't mind wearing a slightly older golf shoe model. 

Topics
Amazon Prime Day
Conor Keenan
Conor Keenan
News Writer

Conor Keenan is a freelance writer, joining Golf Monthly in the spring of 2024. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush. 

In the bag:

Driver: Ping G

3 wood: Callaway Epic

Hybrid: Ping G425

Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour

Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60

Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸