Act Fast! This Is The Lowest Price We've Ever Seen On An adidas Tour 360 Shoe

On Amazon Prime Day, we're here to help you find the best golf deals out there - and not many of them are better than this jaw-dropping discount on one of the best Adidas golf shoes on the market.

Although a slightly older model, the Adidas Men's Tour360 22 Golf Shoes are still an outstanding golf shoe, and right now you can get them for the lowest price we have ever seen on any Tour 360 shoe.

We reviewed these shoes back in 2022 and loved them so much that they earned a spot in our Editors Choice awards - meaning they're really, really good!

Our feet were thanking us for the exceptional comfort from the Tour 360s during testing. The snug fit helped keep us both comfortable and secure throughout the golf swing, even when the ground got a little wet and slippy.

The non-confrontational look is classy and appeals to a broad range of players, while a wide range of colorway options mean you can style the shoe to your specific liking.

(Image credit: adidas)

The shoes were durable in a range of conditions, meaning this shoe can be worn all year round and is right up there with some of the best winter golf shoes that the market has to offer. We tested the Tour 360s in dry, damp and wet conditions and overall there was a good amount of grip in all conditions. A model that will no doubt find itself going into our guide on the best spiked golf shoes, the Tour360 22 has cleats directly injected into the base of the shoe which means you won't ever have to worry about losing them.

On Amazon Prime Day, these shoes are now on offer with over 60% off, a crazy discount which present incredible value for money - as long as you don't mind wearing a slightly older golf shoe model.