Act Fast! The TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver Is At The Lowest Price We've Ever Seen

Let's get straight to the point, the TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver, unquestionably one of the best drivers in the game, is currently available at the lowest price we have seen, $489.99, which is an 18% saving from the normal RRP of $599.99. Now from my experience this kind of saving on a product as good as this is rare, especially at this time of year. We tend to see these huge discounts in January/February time because this is when a lot of companies like TaylorMade, Callaway and Ping release new models of driver. Therefore seeing it in October, just before Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day event gets going, is an absolute result and therefore I don't see this deal being around for long.

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver | 18% off at Amazon

Was $599.99 Now $489.99 Used on the professional circuit, this Stealth 2 driver is now under $490. There are several shafts to choose from as well as lofts, and there are left and right handed models on offer too which is great to see. Be aware though that the different configurations have varying discounts and it seems the largest is only available in one spec. Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $599.99 | Carl's Golfland $599

As we briefly mentioned above, this driver is very good as shown by our testing. For 2023, the company refined its Stealth offering, as the original technology stayed in place, but with some slight adjustments.

Notably, there is still the red and black aesthetic but, we believe that TaylorMade has made it more user-friendly for 2023, especially behind the ball. How you may ask? Well, they have made the red on the face brighter which, in turn, makes the loft a little clearer. Add the glossy black crown into the equation and you have a driver which, at address, we thought was extremely generous.

Still crammed with technology, such as the original 60X Carbon Twist Face and advanced version of Inverted Cone Technology (ICT), the Stealth 2 spun a little more than the original when comparing the two, but one thing that came across clearly during our testing was the consistency of the ball flight, which remained impressive throughout.

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver Review

(Image credit: Future)

Golf Monthly Editor Neil Tappin summed up the club as such;

'When comparing generations, the new Stealth 2 is more evolutionary than revolutionary. The distance was good but it was the added consistency in testing that impressed me most. Combined with the refined aesthetics, I think this is a driver that’s builds on what’s gone before and will have a broad appeal among golfers of different handicaps.'

Given this broad appeal, and the fact you can save over $100 on the driver on Amazon right now, I really do think this deal is too good to miss!

