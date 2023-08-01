Wyndham Championship Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs are just around the corner as the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season winds down, as 70 spots in that field are on the line this week. With that number down from 125, the pressure is on now more than ever for guys in this week's event to post a solid score to get in.

Notably, star Justin Thomas needs to finish T35 or better if he wants to keep his chances alive, as he’s been slumping throughout the summer. With the elevated events and Majors done for the season, the fields here on in will be relatively light, and the Wyndham Championship this week is no different.

Let’s take a closer look at who is coming out this week and who I have as my top five in the field.

Before we get into our picks for the Wyndham Championship power rankings, make sure to take a moment to check out these awesome sports betting offers for this week. With the offers below, you can turn $6 into $350 worth of bonuses, or you can use one of the HUGE first bet offers to wager with more confidence on your 2023 Wyndham Championship selections this week.

Wyndham Odds

Swipe to scroll horizontally Golfer Odds Hideki Matsuyama +1800 Si Woo Kim +2000 Sungjae Im +2000 Russell Henley +2000 Sam Burns +2200 Denny McCarthy +2500 J.T. Poston +2800 Shane Lowry +3000 Justin Thomas +3500 Adam Scott +3500

Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC

Hosting PGA Tour events since 1938, this Donald Ross designed course is one of the most storied in the regular rotation that these guys see each year. With a Par 70 coming in at just 7,131 yards, the world’s best should be able to tear it up as they do every year with winning scores routinely better than -20.

Wyndham Championship Power Rankings

Si Woo Kim (+1600) Bet $100 to collect $1,700 Go to DraftKings for the best Si Woo Kim odds

Si Woo Kim comes into the week as the top-ranked player in the field, but don’t expect him to take his foot off the pedal. He has a win here and three top-five appearances.

J.T. Poston (+2800) Bet $100 to collect $2,900 DraftKings has the best J.T. Poston odds

A winner here in 2019, J.T. Poston shot 66 or better all four days that week and he comes in with three cuts made in six attempts.

Sungjae Im (+2000) Bet $100 to collect $2,100 Head to DraftKings for the best Sungjae Im odds

With three top-10s here, Sungjae Im has never finished outside of the top 25 at this event. His short but accurate drives line up perfectly here at Sedgefield, and I expect another fast start.

Russell Henley (+200) Bet $100 to collect $2,100 For the best Russell Henley odds head over to FanDuel

In his past three starts here, Russell Henley has finished T10 or better in all three. Expect more success from him this week.

Hideki Matsuyama (+1800) Bet $100 to collect $1,900 Get the best Hideki Matsuyama odds at FanDuel

The lowest odds in the field, Hideki Matsuyama has been playing well as of late, finishing T32 or better in his last 12 straight events.