Wyndham Championship Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field
Oddschecker's Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s Wyndham Championship and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.
The 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs are just around the corner as the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season winds down, as 70 spots in that field are on the line this week. With that number down from 125, the pressure is on now more than ever for guys in this week's event to post a solid score to get in.
Notably, star Justin Thomas needs to finish T35 or better if he wants to keep his chances alive, as he’s been slumping throughout the summer. With the elevated events and Majors done for the season, the fields here on in will be relatively light, and the Wyndham Championship this week is no different.
Let’s take a closer look at who is coming out this week and who I have as my top five in the field.
Wyndham Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1800
|Si Woo Kim
|+2000
|Sungjae Im
|+2000
|Russell Henley
|+2000
|Sam Burns
|+2200
|Denny McCarthy
|+2500
|J.T. Poston
|+2800
|Shane Lowry
|+3000
|Justin Thomas
|+3500
|Adam Scott
|+3500
Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC
Hosting PGA Tour events since 1938, this Donald Ross designed course is one of the most storied in the regular rotation that these guys see each year. With a Par 70 coming in at just 7,131 yards, the world’s best should be able to tear it up as they do every year with winning scores routinely better than -20.
Wyndham Championship Power Rankings
Si Woo Kim (+1600) Bet $100 to collect $1,700 Go to DraftKings for the best Si Woo Kim odds
Si Woo Kim comes into the week as the top-ranked player in the field, but don’t expect him to take his foot off the pedal. He has a win here and three top-five appearances.
J.T. Poston (+2800) Bet $100 to collect $2,900 DraftKings has the best J.T. Poston odds
A winner here in 2019, J.T. Poston shot 66 or better all four days that week and he comes in with three cuts made in six attempts.
Sungjae Im (+2000) Bet $100 to collect $2,100 Head to DraftKings for the best Sungjae Im odds
With three top-10s here, Sungjae Im has never finished outside of the top 25 at this event. His short but accurate drives line up perfectly here at Sedgefield, and I expect another fast start.
Russell Henley (+200) Bet $100 to collect $2,100 For the best Russell Henley odds head over to FanDuel
In his past three starts here, Russell Henley has finished T10 or better in all three. Expect more success from him this week.
Hideki Matsuyama (+1800) Bet $100 to collect $1,900 Get the best Hideki Matsuyama odds at FanDuel
The lowest odds in the field, Hideki Matsuyama has been playing well as of late, finishing T32 or better in his last 12 straight events.
For the better part of the past decade, Johnny has been covering sports betting markets and handicapping games. Along the way, he has written for publications such as All-In Magazine, Blitz Predict, FantasyPros, BettingPros, Sportsbook Review, OddsChecker, and now, Golf Monthly. In addition to giving out picks on Twitter, Johnny is the host of the podcast The Daily Sports Bet, a 10 minute or less listen with actionable insights.
-
-
