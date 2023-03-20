WGC-Match Play Field And Groups 2023

Potentially the final WGC-Match Play takes place at Austin Country Club this week, as 64 of the world’s best players compete in tournament.

Players who can compete in the tournament are the top 64 in the world rankings on 13 March minus LIV Golf players whose applications to compete this year were reportedly denied by the PGA Tour. Meanwhile, PGA Tour players Justin Thomas and Justin Rose are also absent this year meaning the cut-off for this year’s tournament is World No.77.

Each group of four competes in a round-robin format over the first three days, with one point awarded for a win and half a point for a tie. The group winners then progress to the final knockout phase for the last two days of action featuring the last-16, quarter finals, semi-finals and final.

Last year, Scottie Scheffler won the tournament, and the World No.1 will be widely expected to progress from a group with Tom Kim, Alex Noren and Davis Riley.

Elsewhere, one of the most intriguing-looking groups is the one featuring World No.2 Jon Rahm, who will be up against 2021 winner Billy Horschel, Keith Mitchell, who impressed many with his finish of fifth in the Genesis Invitational, and a resurgent Rickie Fowler.

World No.3 Rory McIlroy will be confident of easing through his group, which sees him take on Keegan Bradley, Denny McCarthy and Scott Stallings, particularly if – as reported – he has found a solution to his recent problems off the tee. The Northern Irishman is looking for his second title after his win in the 2015 tournament.

Another standout group features World No.6 Max Homa facing 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, 2019 winner Kevin Kisner and Justin Suh completing the line-up.

Group nine, which is headed by World No.11 Collin Morikawa, should also be interesting considering he is up against two-time winner Jason Day. The former World No.1 has shown signs of returning to his best form this year, with four top-10 finishes. Adam Svensson and Victor Perez are the other two in the group.

Below are the groups and match-ups for the 2023 WGC-Match Play, along with player rankings from one to 64.

WGC-Match Play Field And Groups 2023

Group 1

Scottie Scheffler (1)

Tom Kim (17)

Alex Noren (38)

Davis Riley (54)

Group 2

Jon Rahm (2)

Billy Horschel (22)

Keith Mitchell (39)

Rickie Fowler (49)

Group 3

Rory McIlroy (3)

Keegan Bradley (20)

Denny McCarthy (48)

Scott Stallings (52)

Group 4

Patrick Cantlay (4)

Brian Harman (25)

K.H. Lee (35)

Nick Taylor (55)

Group 5

Max Homa (5)

Hideki Matsuyama (18)

Kevin Kisner (42)

Justin Suh (63)

Group 6

Xander Schauffele (6)

Tom Hoge (23)

Aaron Wise (40)

Cam Davis (64)

Group 7

Will Zalatoris (7)

Ryan Fox (29)

Harris English (37)

Andrew Putnam (56)

Group 8

Viktor Hovland (8)

Chris Kirk (28)

Si Woo Kim (34)

Matt Kuchar (59)

Group 9

Collin Morikawa (9)

Jason Day (32)

Adam Svensson (44)

Victor Perez (51)

Group 10

Tony Finau (10)

Kurt Kitayama (19)

Adrian Meronk (45)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60)

Group 11

Matt Fitzpatrick (11)

Sahith Theegala (26)

Min Woo Lee (41)

J.J. Spaun (61)

Group 12

Jordan Spieth (12)

Shane Lowry (21)

Taylor Montgomery (47)

Mackenzie Hughes (50)

Group 13

Sam Burns (13)

Seamus Power (30)

Adam Scott (33)

Adam Hadwin (53)

Group 14

Tyrrell Hatton (14)

Russell Henley (31)

Lucas Herbert (46)

Ben Griffin (62)

Group 15

Cameron Young (15)

Sepp Straka (27)

Corey Conners (36)

Davis Thompson (57)

Group 16

Sungjae Im (16)

Tommy Fleetwood (24)

J.T. Poston (43)

Maverick McNealy (58)

