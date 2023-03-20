Report: Rory McIlroy Drove 'Beautifully' On Augusta National Visit After Equipment Change

Rory McIlroy has reportedly enjoyed some productive practice rounds at Augusta National after an equipment change.

Per The Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis, McIlroy is said to have driven the ball “beautifully” during the two rounds last week following the reported change where he apparently used a shorter driver shaft while retaining his TaylorMade Stealth 2 head.

🚨NEW: Rory's trip to Augusta National last week was a success, as he drove the ball "beautifully" over his two practice rounds. The speculated "equipment adjustment" is a shaft length change, as Rory shortened his driver shaft and is keeping the Stealth 2 head, per @ToddLewisGC.March 20, 2023 See more

McIlroy is hoping to complete a career Grand Slam in next month’s Masters, and will no doubt have been encouraged by his progress at the venue as he looks to go one better than his runner-up finish last year.

However, his struggles off the tee have become more apparent in recent weeks, and he has endured a series of mixed results, including a tie for second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational only to be followed by a missed cut the week after in The Players Championship.

Following his opening round of 76 at TPC Sawgrass, McIlroy admitted he was still searching for his ideal driver set-up, and said: "I wish I could use my driver from last year". He continued: “These driver heads are so finicky, it's hard to get one exactly the same. I mean, I'm obviously trying my best, trying to get something that's as close to what I had last year. Yeah, just struggled a little bit off the tee the last couple weeks."

However, it looks as though McIlroy may have found an answer in the form of the shorter shaft. The report follows the 33-year-old's experimentation with other clubs in recent months after he used Titleist wedges in his Dubai Desert Classic victory in January and later revealing that his TaylorMade deal offers him flexibility

This week, McIlroy will compete the WGC-Match Play at Austin Country Club, where it will be interesting to see if he showcases the adjustments he apparently used to such good effect last week.