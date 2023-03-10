World No.1 Jon Rahm Out Of Players Championship
The World No.1 has withdrawn from the Players Championship due to illness
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Jon Rahm has been forced to withdraw from this year's Players Championship prior to round two due to illness.
The World No.1 reportedly has a stomach virus so was unable to tee it up in his second round at TPC Sawgrass.
FedExCup leader and World No. 1 Jon Rahm WD from THE PLAYERS Championship due to illness.March 10, 2023
Rahm posted a one-under-par 71 on Thursday, with his opening round featuring two birdies, one bogey and 15 pars. His putter was noticeably cold throughout the round as he showed plenty of signs that he could go low on the final three days.
He was part of the star grouping at this year's Players Championship featuring the world's top three players along with No.2 Scottie Scheffler and No.3 Rory McIlroy. They are playing Friday's second round as a two ball now. Both Scheffler and McIlroy can regain the World No.1 spot from Jon Rahm this weekend.
Rahm has won five times in his last ten starts, with three victories already in 2023 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, American Express and Genesis Invitational.
It remains to be seen when we see him tee it up next, with his next start likely going to be the WGC-Match Play later in the month.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Inesis 900 Driver Review
In this Inesis 900 Driver review, Neil Tappin puts the latest model from Decathlon through its paces on the course and on a launch monitor
By Neil Tappin • Published
-
Chris Kirk What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of American Chris Kirk here.
By Sam Tremlett • Published