World No.1 Jon Rahm Out Of Players Championship

Jon Rahm has been forced to withdraw from this year's Players Championship prior to round two due to illness.

The World No.1 reportedly has a stomach virus so was unable to tee it up in his second round at TPC Sawgrass.

FedExCup leader and World No. 1 Jon Rahm WD from THE PLAYERS Championship due to illness.March 10, 2023 See more

Rahm posted a one-under-par 71 on Thursday, with his opening round featuring two birdies, one bogey and 15 pars. His putter was noticeably cold throughout the round as he showed plenty of signs that he could go low on the final three days.

He was part of the star grouping at this year's Players Championship featuring the world's top three players along with No.2 Scottie Scheffler and No.3 Rory McIlroy. They are playing Friday's second round as a two ball now. Both Scheffler and McIlroy can regain the World No.1 spot from Jon Rahm this weekend.

Rahm has won five times in his last ten starts, with three victories already in 2023 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, American Express and Genesis Invitational.

It remains to be seen when we see him tee it up next, with his next start likely going to be the WGC-Match Play later in the month.