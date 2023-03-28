Valero Texas Open Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week’s Field
The Valero Texas Open starts this Thursday in San Antonio, TX. Johnny Covers shares his top five rankings for the Valero Texas Open.
While the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play from last week most closely resembles the PGA Tour's March Madness concept, that event is compressed into just five days; thus, the focus must be expanded to capture the Tour's efforts fully. The extended run across March is a different type of madness, and this month has been no exception, with six tournaments spanning barely four weeks.
The fact that four of the six winners in March were PGA Tour debutants has been quietly making news, and the same thing wouldn't surprise me here in San Antonio, Texas. The Valero Texas Open, which begins this week and has produced four breakthroughs in its previous five iterations, makes sense as a spot for it to happen once again.
Let's take a closer look at my five best players in this field.
Valero Texas Open Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+1200
|Rickie Fowler
|+1800
|Si Woo Kim
|+2200
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+2200
|Corey Conners
|+2200
|Taylor Montgomery
|+2500
|Davis Riley
|+2500
|Chris Kirk
|+2800
|Matt Kuchar
|+3000
|JJ Spain
|+3000
The Valero Texas Open Course - TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, TX
What is known about the Oaks course at TPC San Antonio is as long as you don't hit the rocks, it's rather forgiving off the tee. The greens are larger than normal, yet the percentage of them that are in play is lower than it should be. So, having a strong short game and the capacity to make par 5 birdies will be essential for success
The Valero Texas Open Power Rankings
Rickie Fowler (+1800) (Bet $100 to collect $1,900) Best odds for this Rickie Fowler pick are at DraftKings (opens in new tab)
It's true that the present narrative is that Rickie Fowler hasn't yet qualified for the Masters, but the fact that it even exists indicates a return to form that has been consistently strong. Six top 20 rankings produced by a balanced attack were among the nine consecutive paydays upon arrival.
Si Woo Kim (+2200) Bet $100 to collect $2,300 Get the best odds for Si Woo Kim at DraftKings (opens in new tab)
Si Woo Kim has a 5-for-5 record at TPC San Antonio since 2017, with a T4 (2019) standing out among four top 25 finishes. He ranks 20th on the TOUR overall after winning the tournament at Wai'alae to start 2023.
Corey Conners (+2200) Bet $100 to collect $2,300 The best odds for this Corey Conners pick are at DraftKings (opens in new tab)
The breakout champion from 2019 serves as the model for what is effective at TPC San Antonio. Corey Conners has a scoring average of 69.81 and is 4-for-4 in made cuts.
Chris Kirk (+2800) Bet $100 to collect $2,900 Head to DraftKings for this Chris Kirk odds (opens in new tab)
Chris Kirk's triumph at PGA National a month ago earned him a spot in the Masters, but he has been a regular at TPC San Antonio for years. He's 4-for-6 since 2015, including three top 10s and a T13.
Cam Davis (+5000) Bet $100 to collect $5,100 DraftKings has the best odds for Cam Davis this week (opens in new tab)
He placed T6 at TPC Sawgrass and went 2-1-0 at the Match Play in his past two starts. Cam Davis' strong suit is tee to green, and in par-5 scoring, he placed T17.
For the better part of the past decade, Johnny has been covering sports betting markets and handicapping games. Along the way, he has written for publications such as All-In Magazine, Blitz Predict, FantasyPros, BettingPros, Sportsbook Review, OddsChecker, and now, Golf Monthly. In addition to giving out picks on Twitter, Johnny is the host of the podcast The Daily Sports Bet, a 10 minute or less listen with actionable insights.
