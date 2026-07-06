5 Pros, One Game-Changing Piece Of Advice Each... Better Competition Golf Starts Now!

It's been a pretty good year for me on the golf course. I've dragged my handicap index down a couple of notches and I managed the win of my life back in April.

But, results aside, I'm just really enjoying play the game at the moment. Don't get me wrong, there's still room for improvement as a 16-handicapper - especially in relation to my putting - but I'm loving the grind and it's a lot of fun to be out there.

So when the chance to compete in an upcoming iGolf Open arose, I thought 'yeah, count me in!' I'd heard great things about the events and I was excited to play in my first proper golf competition as an adult.

At the same time, it made me think back to the last time I'd played an organized event. I was very much a junior golfer and they hadn't always gone to plan, let's say. Maybe I hadn't handled myself in the best way possible and I certainly hadn't produced my best stuff.

Then again, plenty of time has passed since and I'm a far better player now. But what about between the ears? Some would say not a lot has changed...

With hopes of another memorable day ahead of me, I thought I'd make the most of my job and speak to a handful of the very best to see if they could help me out.

I really hope the following advice is not only beneficial to me, but also to you as well. These are tips or bits of advice which we can all use in any competition, or even a casual round for that matter.

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I asked five former or current professionals for one piece of advice ahead of my tournament debut as an adult. Here's who they are and what they said.

DAVID HOWELL: BE GREAT COMPANY

(Image credit: Getty Images)

David Howell is a former pro who holds the record for the most number of tournament starts on the DP World Tour - 726. He is also a former World No.9, has seven pro victories and is a two-time Ryder Cup winner.

Younger viewers may be more familiar with him as a commentator on Sky Sports' golf coverage - and an excellent one at that.

Here is his advice: "If you're playing with strangers you will most likely have some nerves, which is lovely as it shows you care, so it's best to acknowledge them and see them as a real treat. Not many people do anything that makes them nervous, so you're already one up.

"Not many play well in competition to start with, so keep expectations low and set out with the goal of being great company for your playing partners.

"What does that mean? Play at a good speed, play in good humor, take an interest in your playing partner's game and try your best.

"If you can do those four things then your game will be enjoyable and you will probably play well too."

JAMES NICHOLAS: COSMIC INSIGNIFICANCE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

James Nicholas is a rising star in golf with one Korn Ferry Tour title to his name this year and a spot booked at The Open Championship later this month.

Nicholas has played in two US Opens previously and seems likely to reach the PGA Tour very soon. He's also very active on social media, giving fans a really detailed look at what being a pro is like.

His advice was simple: "Honestly, just go for it! I think remembering the fact that no one will remember who we are in 100 years should help calm the nerves and allow you to excel.

"I call it cosmic insignificance. It's almost belittling the moment to allow you to do your best."

PIERS BERRINGTON: EMBRACE AND ENJOY

(Image credit: Andy Crook)

Piers Berrington is another young talent with bags of ability and a great head on his shoulders. The Englishman plays on the Clutch Tour currently and has managed 10 wins as a pro so far on various circuits.

With aspirations to reach the HotelPlanner Tour very soon before progressing up to the DP World Tour, Berrington has the right attitude to make it happen.

In an interview earlier this summer, he told me: "I would embrace the pressure. A lot of people get scared and worried and think like "oh my god, I'm really nervous." Good. We get nervous every time we hit a first tee shot of a tournament because it means something to you.

"Everybody's nervous. Every great athlete gets nervous. So I think embrace the nerves. You're meant to be nervous, you've never played in an event. I would be worried if you weren't nervous.

"Nerves are good. Just control your breathing. Give yourself a clear mind on what you want to do and where you want to hit it and do it. It's as clear as that.

(Image credit: Andy Crook)

"And then enjoy it. I think a lot of guys, they put too much pressure on themselves to do well at these events and that's not... golf doesn't work like that.

"You don't win every week. So if you won last week you're probably not going to win next week. You might do, but if you play bad, it is what it is.

"Enjoy the experience, enjoy the day, especially if it's a golf course you might never play again. If you make eight on hole four, who cares? You've now got hole five - go make a birdie or go make a par.

"Don't live in the past. There's too much bad luck in this game, so when you can control your outlook and your mood then you'll have a good day."

SAM DE'ATH: NOTHING NEEDS TO CHANGE

(L to R) Baz Plummer, Jonny Leighfield, Johnny Percival and Sam De'Ath (Image credit: Future)

Full disclosure, Sam is a colleague of mine. But he used to be a pro and he's one of the best golfers I've ever seen.

That opinion is backed up by the fact he won multiple events during his time in the US college system, he was nominated for the Jack Nicklaus Collegiate Player of the Year and he's a three-time All-American and Conference team of the year player.

Now a key cog in the Hampshire first team, Sam's best advice is as follows: "Tournament golf is just golf with the word tournament in front of it. Nothing else changes, so go out there and play as you would on any other given day.

"Try to enjoy playing the game as much as possible, because it’s one of those crazy sports where there are far more bad times than good.

(Image credit: Future)

"Embrace hitting a good shot and congratulate yourself for it; vice versa, stay calm when you hit a bad one. Everyone does it, and it’s ok to acknowledge it, but it’s so important to remain committed and confident heading into the shot after.

"Lastly, simplify the game, because overthinking and thinking of outcome and technique for 4.5 hours will just drain you.

"Aim for the largest part of the fairway and the centre of the green. When it comes to putting, try to just get the pace control correct. You’re far more likely to two-putt or even hole a putt if your pace is right. If it’s off, it doesn’t matter how good your line is, the ball won’t have a chance."

JOE FERGUSON: DON'T BE OUTCOME-FOCUSED

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To bring the advice session home is another wise owl who also happens to be a colleague of mine, Joe Ferguson.

Fans of 'Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show' will be well aware of Joe's background already, but for the rest of you, Joe competed in various England Boy's and Men's squads as an amateur before turning pro.

Once in the paid ranks, he competed on the PGA EuroPro Tour for several years while also making a couple of European Tour starts.

Nowadays, he is more likely to be seen on the GB&I PGA Pro circuit when he's not presenting Kick Point with our colleague, Dan Parker.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Given his years of experience and good success, I tend to listen to Joe when he gives me advice, and I think you should to. Here's what he said about playing better tournament golf.

"Stay away from being outcome focused. Everything amateurs say to me about events seem to be centered around outcomes relating to score, what the winner gets, what people will think etc, and that is distinctly unhelpful psychology!

"To be at your best, you need to be very focused on the individual task at hand, not a wider task of score and result.

"Golf is just a series of individual problems that need solving (shots). Solve each problem as best as you can and add that up at then end of the day!

"Also, in the nicest way possible, no one cares as much as you about this! Relax and enjoy the day!"