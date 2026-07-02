USA! Celebrate America's 250th Birthday On The Golf Course With These Patriotic Golf Shoes

The 4th of July is always a big celebration, but 2026 is even bigger. As we celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States of America, we're about to see A LOT of red, white and blue out there - be that at whatever party you're attending, at your local supermarket or even on the golf course.

We've seen brands tap into the stars and stripes around the Ryder Cup every two years, but they are going all out in 2026 for the 250th birthday - many of the best golf shoes on the market have had makeover, be that some of both the best spiked golf shoes and best spikeless golf shoes.

Not only are these shoes easy on the eye, these new colorways also allow you to show some national pride. From some of the best FootJoy shoes to highlights from the best adidas golf shoes, I think you'll find at least one of the twelve shoes I've included below that catches your eye.