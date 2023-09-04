Ryder Cup Odds: Team Europe Odds Shorten as Luke Donald Confirms Wildcard Picks
OddsChecker have reviewed the data and bets have been coming in for Europe in recent days. Read below to find out more!
In just under four weeks the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club will host the 44th Ryder Cup and it’s Zach Johnson’s USA team who are the sportsbook favorites to claim the coveted trophy.
European captain, Luke Donald, today named his six wildcard picks following the US team announcement last week and have since been well backed by punters and have taken 77% of bets in the market in the last 24 hours.
Donald’s European team includes four debutantes as well as Ludvig Aberg who only turned pro in June but has been in imperious form, winning the Omega European Masters on Sunday with a 6-under final round.
Team USA certainly have an experience edge with Zach Johnson opting for Ryder Cup record over current form by including Justin Thomas.
Before we get into the odds, look at the offer below, that you can claim from Bet365, ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Ryder Cup Odds:
USA 10/11 (-110)
Europe 11/8 (+138)
Draw 12/1 (+1200)
When asked if Ryder Cup were favorites, Donald remarked, “Obviously when you look at betting forecasts we would be the underdogs” while asserting “I have full faith in our team” and highlighting team unity as a big factor in helping Europe reclaim the trophy.
Europe’s six Ryder Cup wildcards join the six automatic qualifiers, among them three of the top four in the World Rankings.
European Ryder Cup Team
Rory McIlroy
Jon Rahm
Viktor Hovland
Tyrell Hatton
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Robert MacIntyre
Tommy Fleetwood
Justin Rose
Shane Lowry
Sepp Straka
Nicolai Højgaard
Ludvig Aberg
Currently sitting at number one in the World Rankings is US team member Scottie Scheffler, who despite an inconsistent season with the putter in hand has registered one of the most impressive tee to green seasons of all time.
Team USA also features LIV Golf’s Brooks Kopeka who has had a typically assured performance in major championships this season finishing T2 in the Masters and going one better at the PGA Championship to lift the trophy.
USA Ryder Cup Team
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
Rickie Fowler
Brian Harman
Max Homa
Brooks Koepka
Collin Morikawa
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas
