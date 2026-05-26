Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 Betting Tips: Who Is Baz Backing After His Runner-Up Last Week?

Is it over? Please, make the birdies stop!

Thankfully, we are moving on from a PGA Tour birdie-fest to a traditional sterner test - and I can't wait to see how some of the best players in the world negotiate Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026.

Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the Charles Schwab Challenge this week, and Jordan Spieth will miss the event for the first time since 2013, but we still have a relatively strong field on show.

With strong course correlation to places like Sedgefield Country Club, Harbour Town Golf Links, TPC River Highlands, TPC Southwind and the Sea Island Golf Courses, there are plenty of avenues to explore in the hunt for a winning tip.

This is not a bomb and gauge affair. Accurate ball strikers do well here, with a strategic approach needed off the tee, but taking your opportunities on the greens is also important.

With the numbers crunched and the trends explored, I believe I have found four great tips that can help me go one better than my runner-up finish last week...

Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 Betting Tips

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Bazza's Best Bets

Rickie Fowler is almost back to his best, but can he win at Colonial Country Club? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Top Tip: Rickie Fowler To Win @ BetMGM

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Rickie Fowler is playing his best golf in years at the moment, so I can't believe how good his price is in this field.

I can forgive him for a T60 at the PGA Championship, on a tough course and in challenging conditions, but he banked three consecutive top-10s prior to that including a T8 at Harbour Town which has great course correlation to Colonial.

Fowler was in the final group at the Charles Schwab Challenge last season, sitting third after 54-holes, so knows what it takes to contend around here.

He ranks 14th for SG: Approach and 16th for SG: Putting in this field over the last three months, plus he appears towards the top of the board in bogey avoidance and scrambling on the PGA Tour this season.

If he is finally going to get back into the winner's circle, this could be his best chance by capitalising on a recent run of good form.

Justin Thomas has improved with the putter in recent starts (Image credit: Getty Images)

Next Best: Justin Thomas To Win @ BetMGM

Justin Thomas was so close to being my best bet this week, but I couldn't leave him off the card after watching his last three performances.

Thomas impressed me with a T23 finish at the Cadillac Championship, but he then followed that up with a 13th place finish at Quail Hollow and a 4th place finish at the PGA Championship.

That sort of progress on three difficult courses is seriously impressive, but with his putter starting to heat up he finally looks like he is close to having his complete game.

That's ominous for the field in itself, but when you consider that he also has a top-10 finish here and has won at the heavily correlating RBC Heritage, he looks a great pick.

JJ Spaun is great from tee to green - but he will need to fire up the flat stick this week to win (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Speculative Tip: JJ Spaun To Win @ BetMGM

If JJ Spaun could putt he would be one of the world's best players, and despite this being a week where you need the flat stick to fire - I am going to give him a chance.

Spaun has already won in Texas this season, the week before The Masters, and he was T6 in this event last season.

He fits the profile in almost every area, ranking 2nd for SG: Approach and 13th for driving accuracy in this field over the past three months. His putting has marginally improved over the past three events and he will only need a small gain to contend in this one.

Value Tip: Sudarshan Yellamaraju To Win @ BetMGM

Yellamaraju is someone I have become a little bit obsessed with in recent months as I love the way he has come onto the PGA Tour in his debut season and contended in big events straight out of the gate.

The Korn Ferry Tour graduate has two decent finishes in Texas already this season, with a T6 and T14 in early season events played in the Lone Star State, but he has also made 12 of 14 cuts this season so far.

That's incredibly consistency for a rookie, which is why I am not too worried about his lack of competitive experience around Colonial.

He is very efficient with the driver, ranking well for distance and accuracy, plus he is an excellent ball striker. If he can sharpen up the short game to match his early season performances, he could contend for a first PGA Tour win at a big price.

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Picks

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Tips by... Tips by... Elliott Heath News Editor

Pick One: Ludvig Aberg To Win @ BetMGM

The Swede finished T4 at the PGA Championship earlier this month and I am backing him to keep this hot streak running in his professional tournament debut at Colonial.

Aberg has six top-10s in his last seven starts and is gaining strokes in every department on the PGA Tour this season. He is 2nd in SG: Total, 3rd in Tee to green and 6th in Approach so is primed to contend for his third PGA Tour title.

Pick Two: Pierceson Coody To Win @ BetMGM

The Texan is from the Dallas-Fort Worth area so will be very comfortable and full of support on a course he knows well.

He has had a superb campaign so far after graduating from the Korn Ferry Tour and, despite some injury troubles, he has seven top-20 finishes and a best result of T2 at the Farmers.

He finished T16 here last year while holding a Korn Ferry Tour card and was T5 in 2024, too.

Tips by... Tips by... Matt Cradock News Writer

Pick One: Justin Thomas To Win @ BetMGM

The two-time Major winner seems to be returning to form in 2026, with Thomas finished T23rd, 13th and T4th in his last three starts, with the latter coming at the PGA Championship.

He doesn't possess much course form at Colonial Country Club, but he did finish in a share of 10th at this week's event in 2020.

That aside, the American has an excellent all-round game and, with that needed around the layout and a weaker field in-play, this could be the event Thomas fires and ends his victory drought.

Pick Two: Doug Ghim To Win @ BetMGM

Ghim's form has been under the radar of late, with the American finishing inside the top 31 in his last four events, including a T6th at the Zurich Classic and a T19th at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

He's not the longest off the tee, but Ghim still ranks well in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and Off-the-Tee. Accurate with the driver, he has placed in his last two appearances at Colonial Country Club, showcasing he can play well round there.

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Tipping Record