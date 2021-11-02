Image Min Woo Lee 2pts each way at 28/1 with Bet365 The talented 23-year-old, whose big sister Minjee is one of the favourites for the Saudi International on the Ladies’ Tour this week - both tournaments live on Sky - notched the biggest win of his short career in a high-quality line-up for the Scottish Open in July, edging out Matt Fitzpatrick in a playoff.

Image Robert MacIntyre 1pt each way at 30/1 with Betfred He’s been mixing with the best in the USA and performing consistently (nine cuts made out of 11) if not spectacularly. Yet in the context of this week’s modest field, Bob’s eighth in the Open, 12th in the Masters and 15th at St Jude read well.

Image Laurie Canter 1pt each way at 20/1 with Bet365 Laurie Canter, who was runner-up to George Coetzee last year and is on a bit of a tear right now, followed a share of second place behind Billy Horschel at Wentworth with fourth at Valderrama and fifth in Majorca.

Image Andy Sullivan 1pt each way at 55/1 with Bet365 Sullivan was an almost unbelievable 45 under par for the eight wonderful rounds he shot at Vilamoura when winning this tournament by nine fat shots in 2015 and just failing to repeat the following year when losing out by a stroke to Padraig Harrington.

Image Matt Wallace 1pt to win at 16/1 with Bet365 Fourth to Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama in Japan last time out and 14th at the Shriners in Las Vegas before that, Wallace has made a fine start to the new PGA Tour season and is respected but he hasn’t won for three years.

Image Alvaro Quiros 0.5pts each way at 80/1 with Bet365 Quiros is a course winner, albeit back in 2008. The longest hitter in Europe in those days and a seven-time winner, the amiable giant has suffered with hand and nerve problems for much of the intervening period but seems to be fit again now and threatened to challenge in Majorca last time out.

Portugal Masters Golf Betting Tips 2021

Fellow Aussie Lucas Herbert’s weekend Bermuda victory can spur Min Woo Lee to a second European Tour victory this year in the Portugal Masters at regular venue, the Victoria course at Vilamoura in the sunny Algarve.

The talented 23-year-old, whose big sister Minjee is one of the favourites for the Saudi International on the Ladies’ Tour this week - both tournaments live on Sky - notched the biggest win of his short career in a high-quality line-up for the Scottish Open in July, edging out Matt Fitzpatrick in a playoff.

Fitzpatrick took his revenge at Valderrama but the Ryder Cup man was the only one to finish ahead of Lee on his latest outing so we know his game is in good shape.

The Victoria, a birdie-strewn 7191-yard par 71, is not such a complex test as Valderrama but Lee did make the cut there on his only course experience two years ago and has come on a bundle since then.

His great short game will be a huge asset and the 28/1, twice the odds of market leader Matt Wallace, is not to be missed.

Fourth to Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama in Japan last time out and 14th at the Shriners in Las Vegas before that, Wallace has made a fine start to the new PGA Tour season and is respected but he hasn’t won for three years.

Maybe returning to the Algarve where he posted the first of his four victories in the 2017 Portugal Open at Morgado will inspire this grafter but he has less potential than some.

At the prices I am more drawn to Andy Sullivan at 55/1 and Alvaro Quiros at 80/1.

Sullivan was an almost unbelievable 45 under par for the eight wonderful rounds he shot at Vilamoura when winning this tournament by nine fat shots in 2015 and just failing to repeat the following year when losing out by a stroke to Padraig Harrington.

That’s form that belongs more to the History Channel than Sky Golf but it demonstrates the cheeky chappie’s affinity to this course.

He’s missed the last two renewals and has played well only intermittently this campaign but that is built into the price.

Quiros is also a course winner and you have to delve even further back to find his name on the honours board, to 2008.

The longest hitter in Europe in those days and a seven-time winner, the amiable giant has suffered with hand and nerve problems for much of the intervening period but seems to be fit again now and threatened to challenge in Majorca last time out.

He fell away to 11th on the final day but nobody knows the course better - he represented Victoria on the tour for a number of years - and a small bet is worth risking.

More obvious claims are held by Laurie Canter who was runner-up to George Coetzee last year and is on a bit of a tear right now, having followed a share of second place behind Billy Horschel at Wentworth with fourth at Valderrama and fifth in Majorca.

The snag with the 6ft 3in Bath stylist is that he remains winless and is not the best at handling pressure.

One day he’ll break through but he turns 32 this week and we’re still waiting.

Ambitious Scot Robert MacIntyre has more time on his side but has not made the progress I expected of him.

Still, he’s been mixing with the best in the USA and performing consistently (nine cuts made out of 11) if not spectacularly.

Yet in the context of this week’s modest field, Bob’s eighth in the Open, 12th in the Masters and 15th at St Jude read well.

On the downside are more recent missed cuts at Wentworth and at the Dunhill Links but 30/1 is too big to resist.

The 20-year-old Hojgaard twins, Rasmus and Nicolai, both winners this year, are more attractive betting propositions than perennial losers Thomas Pieters, Sebastian Soderberg and Adri Arnaus.

And the best of Sam Horsfield is still to come.

Of those at three-figure odds, course winner Harrington (140/1) and aggressive Spaniard Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (100/1) are of most interest.

Check out how the GM Tipster is getting on this year on the Golf Betting Tips homepage.

Portugal Masters Golf Betting Tips 2021 - advised bets

New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware