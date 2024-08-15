How Joaquin Niemann Could Win $22 Million This Week
The Chilean is leading the LIV Golf individual standings with just two rounds to go in the 2024 season
Joaquin Niemann is potentially just three rounds of golf away from earning $22 million... on top of the near $140,000,000 or so he may well have already banked in the past six years.
The Chilean leads the 2024 LIV Golf League's individual standings by almost 25 points from second placed Jon Rahm heading into LIV Golf Greenbrier this weekend. And with only two events left before the Team Championship in Chicago, time is running out for anyone to catch Niemann at the top.
He could ice the race on Sunday with victory at Greenbrier and a finish of third or worse for Rahm. Alternatively, any other combination of results which sees the gap from Niemann to second exceed 40 points would also do it.
Should Niemann win LIV Golf Greenbrier, he would scoop $4 million. If that success ties in with a season victory on the LIV Golf money list, the $18 million top prize will be bundled in and the Torque GC captain will have likely accumulated in excess of $36 million for 2024 alone.
He began the year in fine style with a couple of tournament wins at LIV Golf Mayakoba and LIV Golf Jeddah, either side of an unusually poor result (T30 at LIV Golf Las Vegas), with each earning him $4 million a time.
A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league)
A photo posted by on
From there on, Niemann banged in top-10 after top-10 without winning, and only once since has he missed out on at least 10 points and a paycheck of around $375,000.
Tack his 2024 earnings onto the $4,774,286 from 2022 and $3,553,333 last season, and Niemann's total LIV Golf tally might reach almost $45 million ($44,558,786).
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
That figure would have been even higher if team earnings had continued to be split between members - as was the case in 2022 - but LIV initiated a change from the beginning of the 2023 season which saw winning-team prize money reinvested into the franchises.
Regardless, the above does not take into account the reported circa $100 million fee LIV Golf paid Niemann when he joined the PIF-backed circuit as a 23-year-old in August 2022.
Plus, during a 124-event career in PGA Tour-sanctioned events, the 25-year-old had already picked up $15,225,082, giving him a potential $159,783,868 since turning pro in 2018.
And even if Niemann is somehow usurped by Rahm in the dying moments of LIV's 2024 campaign, he will be able to console himself with likely career earnings of at least $130,000,000. So far.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Who Is Brendon Todd’s Caddie? Meet JT Griffin
Brendon Todd's caddie is his good friend and fellow golf pro JT Griffin - here is what we know about him
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
I Could Have Thrown The Golf Ball Further Than Some Of My Tee Shots... But 4 Tips Helped Me To Flush It!
Generating power off the tee is crucial for shooting lower scores and reducing your handicap. These expert PGA pro tips can help you find those extra yards...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Jay Monahan Coy On PGA Tour-PIF Talks
The PGA Tour commissioner is not giving much away on the status of discussions between the two organizations
By Mike Hall Published
-
Major Winner Credits LIV Golf For Scottie Scheffler's Huge 2024 Earnings
Range Goats GC captain Bubba Watson insists that without LIV Golf, the World No.1 wouldn’t have claimed the huge sums of money he has so far in 2024
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Much Do LIV Golf Caddies Make?
The big-money League is known for the huge sums of money paid to its players, but what about their caddies?
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf Celebrates Big Milestone At Greenbrier Return
LIV Golf visits Greenbrier for the second year running this week, and its opening round at the West Virginia course has particularly special significance
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf Greenbrier Prize Money Payout 2024
Bryson DeChambeau returns to the scene of his historic 58 as he goes in search of a repeat of his win of a year ago
By Mike Hall Published
-
Graeme McDowell’s LIV Golf Replacement Confirmed After Nasal Spray Ban
There has been a reshuffling of the teams in the LIV Golf League after McDowell was suspended for one tournament
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Graeme McDowell Tests Positive For Banned Substance And Will Miss LIV Golf Greenbrier
Taking to social media, the LIV Golfer claimed he didn't realise the substance was banned, with McDowell now set to miss LIV Golf Greenbrier
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golf Star Romps To International Series England Victory
RangeGoats GC's Peter Uihlein stormed to a seven-stroke victory over LIV Golf League rival Caleb Surratt and Andy Sullivan on the Asian Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published