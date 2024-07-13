Incredible Record Set At PGA Tour's ISCO Championship

Throughout 2024, we have seen some incredible scoring from those on the professional circuits, with 59s and incredibly low tournament scores becoming more and more regular.

This week, there's action all over the world, but it's scoring at the ISCO Championship that has caught the eye, as the eight-under-par cutline is the lowest cut recorded in PGA Tour history!

At -8, 66 professionals and one amateur make the cut at the ISCO Championship, marking the low 36-hole cut relative to par in an individual stroke-play event on the PGA TOUR on record (1970-present). The previous record was -7 at the 2020 Shriners Children's Open.July 12, 2024

Taking place at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, the eight-under score is the lowest 36-hole cut, relative to par, in an individual stroke-play event on the PGA Tour on record. The record goes back to 1970, with the previous record being seven-under-par at the 2020 Shriners Children’s Open.

In total, 66 professionals and one amateur made the cut, with Pierceson Coody leading the event at 16-under-par, following rounds of 61 and 67. He is two shots clear of Matthis Besard, Chez Reavie and Rico Hoey, who are all 14-under-par for the tournament.

Amongst those who missed the cut, despite being seven-under, were Casey Jarvis and Chesson Hadley, who both fired six-under 66s on Friday, as well as Tom Whitney, who produced a seven-under 65 to miss the cut by one!

Coody 17 birdies, 18 pars and one bogey in 36 holes (Image credit: Getty Images)

The PGA Tour has kept detailed records since 1970, with the record cut score being six-under multiple times. That was surpassed in 2020 but, just four years on, it is now one shot better, as an aggregate score of 136 was only just good enough to make the weekend.

Obviously, given the incredible scoring, some reacted to it, with PGA Tour winner, Michael Kim, taking to X/Twitter to state: “8 under cut at the Isco champ (sic) is craaazzyyy." Kim was also in the field, but his scores of 71 and 67 weren't good enough, as the American finished two back of the cutline.