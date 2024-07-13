Incredible Record Set At PGA Tour's ISCO Championship
The low scoring at the ISCO Championship meant that we saw a cutline of eight-under-par, which is the lowest cut recorded in PGA Tour history!
Throughout 2024, we have seen some incredible scoring from those on the professional circuits, with 59s and incredibly low tournament scores becoming more and more regular.
This week, there's action all over the world, but it's scoring at the ISCO Championship that has caught the eye, as the eight-under-par cutline is the lowest cut recorded in PGA Tour history!
At -8, 66 professionals and one amateur make the cut at the ISCO Championship, marking the low 36-hole cut relative to par in an individual stroke-play event on the PGA TOUR on record (1970-present). The previous record was -7 at the 2020 Shriners Children’s Open.July 12, 2024
Taking place at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, the eight-under score is the lowest 36-hole cut, relative to par, in an individual stroke-play event on the PGA Tour on record. The record goes back to 1970, with the previous record being seven-under-par at the 2020 Shriners Children’s Open.
In total, 66 professionals and one amateur made the cut, with Pierceson Coody leading the event at 16-under-par, following rounds of 61 and 67. He is two shots clear of Matthis Besard, Chez Reavie and Rico Hoey, who are all 14-under-par for the tournament.
Amongst those who missed the cut, despite being seven-under, were Casey Jarvis and Chesson Hadley, who both fired six-under 66s on Friday, as well as Tom Whitney, who produced a seven-under 65 to miss the cut by one!
The PGA Tour has kept detailed records since 1970, with the record cut score being six-under multiple times. That was surpassed in 2020 but, just four years on, it is now one shot better, as an aggregate score of 136 was only just good enough to make the weekend.
Obviously, given the incredible scoring, some reacted to it, with PGA Tour winner, Michael Kim, taking to X/Twitter to state: “8 under cut at the Isco champ (sic) is craaazzyyy." Kim was also in the field, but his scores of 71 and 67 weren't good enough, as the American finished two back of the cutline.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
7 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The Amundi Evian Championship
The fourth women's Major of 2024 has made it to the halfway stage, with a number of big names set to head home for the weekend
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Dustin Johnson's LIV Golf Side Announce New Partnership Deal
The 4Aces GC side announced a partnership deal with Magellan Jets, with the company now the quartet's 'official private aviation provider'
By Matt Cradock Published