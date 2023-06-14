FanDuel Major Winner Insurance: Get Your Stakes Back If Your Golfer Finishes Top 20
With the latest FanDuel Sportsbook, you will either win big on your favorite U.S. Open outright or get your stakes back as bonus bets, as long as they finish in the top 20!
Are you looking to bet on the 2023 U.S. Open? Then sign up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account today, and cover your first bet with their Major Winner Insurance.
With this latest FanDuel Sportsbook promotion, you will either win big on your first outright or get your stakes back as bonus bets if your golfer fails to win, but finishes inside the top 20!
Think players like Patrick Cantlay or Xander Schauffele will play well this week, but you are worried about their lack of major wins? Maybe you want to bet on Rory McIlroy but are worried about his recent Sunday performances. Then sign up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account, opt-in to the Major Winner Insurance, and cover your first bet, getting your stakes back if your pick misses out on the trophy, but finishes top 20.
CLICK HERE if you haven't already got a FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you will cover your first bet up to $2500 at the U.S. Open!
This means you can bet big on your favorite U.S. Open outright with added confidence!
Sign up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account now if you haven't already got one, and not only will you lock in your Major Winner Insurance, but you will also protect your first bet up to $2500!
Follow the steps below to sign up for the FanDuel promo code now.
Step One: CLICK THIS LINK or click "Claim $2500 Now" below
Step Two: Complete your FanDuel Sportsbook registration
Step Three: Deposit up to $2500 into your account
Step Four: Bet from $10 to $2500 on the U.S. Open
Step Five: Now your first U.S. Open wager will either pay out in a big way, or you get your stakes back as bonus bets, thanks to the FanDuel promo code.
FanDuel Promo Code: Get $2500 First Bet Protection at the U.S. Open
The Major Winner Insurance is already a great offer and if you are an existing user you should definitely take advantage of that under the promotions tab.
If you are a new user though, lock in this FanDuel promo code and bet up to $2500 sweat-free on the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, or Rory McIlroy!
Favorites for the 2023 U.S. Open on FanDuel Sportsbook
Check out the list below for the latest odds on the U.S. Open. These are the latest FanDuel Sportsbook odds but you can also compare them against the other industry leaders, thanks to OddsChecker's Grid.
- Scottie Scheffler (+600)
- Jon Rahm (+1100)
- Brooks Koepka (+1200)
- Rory McIlroy (+1500)
- Viktor Hovland (+1700)
- Patrick Cantlay (+1700)
- Xander Schauffele (+1900)
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
-
-
Johnny Miller In Favour Of Limiting Hitting Distances
The 1973 US Open-winning legend thinks it’s time driving distances of the game’s top players were curbed
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Meijer LPGA Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Jennifer Kupcho defends her title as five of the world's top 10 compete in Michigan
By Mike Hall • Published
-
US Open Winner Odds Surge: Get a +300 Odds Boost on Any Golfer at DraftKings
Claim the US Open odds surge from DraftKings Sportsbook and boost any golfer's odds by +300, at this week's U.S. Open.
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Find Value With These US Open DFS Picks and Targets
This week the PGA Tour is in Los Angeles, California, for the US Open. Oddschecker's Matt MacKay brings you the very best DFS Picks and Targets for the 2023 US Open.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
Bet365 Promo Code: Get 200-1 Odds on Your Favorite Golfer at the 2023 U.S. Open
Thanks to our partnership with OddsChecker, you can now bet $1, get $200 guaranteed on the 2023 U.S. Open, effectively boosting your odds to 200-1. Check out the guide below to claim!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
US Open Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field
Oddschecker's Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s US Open and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.
By Johnny Covers • Published
-
LIV Golf Player-by-Player Gude for the U.S. Open
There are 15 players from LIV Golf teeing it up this week at Los Angeles Country Club for the 2023 U.S. Open. Oddschecker's, Tom Jacobs assesses their chances ahead of the year's third major.
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 on Your Favorite US Open Picks and Predictions
With the latest DraftKings promo code, you will bet $5, win $200 guaranteed on the US Open this week!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
2023 US Open Betting Picks and Predictions
The PGA Tour is heading to Los Angeles, California, for the US Open. OddsChecker's golf handicapper and expert Andy Lack gives us his best picks for the 2023 US Open.
By Andy Lack • Published
-
Bet $5 on the RBC Canadian Open, Win $200 Guaranteed With the DraftKings Promo Code
Thanks to our partnership with OddsChecker, we are able to bring you this special bet $5, get $200 guaranteed DraftKings promo code ahead of the RBC Canadian Open this week!
By Tom Jacobs • Published