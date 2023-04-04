Dustin Johnson 2023 Masters Odds, Betting Preview, and Predictions
Dustin Johnson returns to Augusta for the first time since joining the LIV Tour. Will that affect his chances at Augusta, or can he contend for the 2023 Masters?
In 2020, Dustin Johnson achieved a lifetime ambition as he slipped on the Green Jacket after winning The Masters for the first time and securing just his second major championship win.
He has not won since that week in November 2020, but can Johnson compete here amongst the best in the world, after resigning from the PGA Tour, and now plying his trade on the LIV Tour?
Let's take a look at Dustin Johnson's 2023 Masters odds and assess his chances at Augusta this week.
Dustin Johnson Masters Odds
|Market
|Odds
|Implied Chance
|Dustin Johnson to Win
|+2800
|3.4%
|Dustin Johnson Top 5
|+550
|15.4%
|Dustin Johnson Top 10
|+250
|28.6%
|Dustin Johnson Top 20
|+100
|50%
Dustin Johnson Masters Odds: Winner (+2800) Bet $100 to Win $2,900 at BetRivers
Many will write off Dustin Johnson, as they will say the LIV Tour is far from the ideal prep for The Masters, and that is a fair comment.
To counter that, Johnson has finished T24 in the US Open and T6 at the Open Championship in his two major starts, since resigning from the PGA Tour.
Dustin Johnson Masters Odds: Top 5 Finish (+550) Bet $100, to Win $650 at FanDuel
Dustin Johnson may not have played enough golf or prepped in the way many would have wanted, to suggest he can win here, but a top 5 finish for someone who finished inside that mark two more times on top of his win, isn't out of the realms of possibility.
Dustin Johnson Masters Odds: Top 10 Finish (+250) Bet $100, Win $350 at DraftKings
Johnson has finished inside the top 10 five times at Augusta, including his win, and he's also got three more top 14 finishes, including when T12 last year.
Talent alone could see Johnson sneak his way inside the top 10 here.
Dustin Johnson Masters Odds: Top 20 Finish (+100) Bet $100 to win $200 at FanDuel
Similar to the comments made above, talent alone should see Johnson threaten the top 20 on the leaderboard, having finished inside that number in 4 of his last 6 major starts, and in 7 of his 12 total Masters starts.
Whatever your thoughts are on Johnson, he still remains one of the most naturally talented golfers in the world, he has the ability to win in any field, and a top 20 at even money looks a good bet, given his recent affinity with Augusta.
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
-
-
