DraftKings Tour Championship 30% Profit Boost: Win Bigger on the FedEx Cup Finale
Claim the DraftKings Tour Championship 30% Profit Boost now, and win bigger on the final event of the PGA Tour season!
There are 30 players left who can win the FedEx Cup, even if it is a tall order for the majority of the field!
With the starting strokes added to each player based on their rankings in the FedEx Cup, it is hard to see past the players starting in the top five. Scottie Scheffler (-10), Viktor Hovland (-8), Rory McIlroy (-7), Jon Rahm (-6) and Lucas Glover (-5) are the current top five, but who will go on to win?
History suggests Scottie Scheffler should win, and that would have been the case last year, but for a back nine collapse, where he gave up six strokes, allowing Rory McIlroy to take the title.
DraftKings Sportsbook are here to make your Tour Championship better than you might expect, as they are offering a 30% profit boost on all Tour Championship bets this week!
Use this DraftKings Tour Championship 30% Profit Boost to boost your profits at the Tour Championship, whether you are betting on the with our without strokes betting markets this week!
This promotion is available to new and existing users, but if you are signing up for a new account today, then claim the DraftKings promo code, which will allow you to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets this week!
CLICK HERE and you will receive $200 in bonus bets when you sign up for a new account and place your first $5 bet on any player or market ahead of this week's Tour Championship.
How To Claim a 30% Profit Boost on the Tour Championship With DraftKings
To claim the DraftKings Tour Championship 30% Profit Boost, just follow these simple steps below, now!
1) CLICK HERE, where you will either log in if you already have an account or sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account
2) If you are signing up for a new account, you will receive a $200 instant bonus, just for signing up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account and betting $5 on your favorite Tour Championship bet, with our DraftKings promo code
3) Now that you have either logged in or signed up for a new account, head to the 'promos' section on DraftKings Sportsbook
4) Opt-in for the 'Tour Championship 30% Profit Boost' promotion
5) Now all you need to do is bet on your favorite wager at the 2023 Tour Championship, and you will receive a 30% profit boost on your bets (see site for T&Cs)
How to Best Take Advantage of Your DraftKings Tour Championship 30% Profit Boost
This is of course subjective, and you will ultimately go with your gut instinct, but here are some bets we like, which you can boost your profit on, with the DraftKings Tour Championship 30% Profit Boost.
Rory McIlroy to Win the Tour Championship (Includes Starting Strokes)
Rory McIlroy is +330 to win the Tour Championship, as he starts just three strokes back of pre-tournament leader, Scottie Scheffler.
McIlroy beat Scheffler last year despite giving him a six-stroke headstart on Thursday and going into the back nine on Sunday.
McIlroy has overcome five and six-shot deficits here, and is now just three back, with the best course history of any player in this field, McIlroy is the bet of the week.
Boost your profits on Rory McIlroy (+330) to win, by 30% with the DraftKings Tour Championship 30% Profit Boost
Best Bets for the Tour Championship - Without Starting Strokes
Russell Henley is in great form right now, having finished 2nd, 6th, and 8th in his last three starts. He now returns to East Lake, where he finished 3rd before on just his second start. This was before the format change, and he hasn't played in it since the switch, but that won't affect him shooting the lowest 72-hole score.
Henley loves Donald Ross designs, and East Lake is another of his courses, and at +3500 he already looks good value, before even considering the DraftKings Tour Championship 30% Profit Boost
Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours.
-
-
