AT&T Byron Nelson Odds and Betting Preview

The AT&T Byron Nelson is set to begin on Thursday from TPC Craig Ranch. Located just outside of Dallas, Texas, K.H. Lee will attempt to defend his outright title here for the third consecutive time, making him the first player to achieve this feat in over a decade. Last year, Lee scorched TPC Craig Ranch, setting the course record at -26-under-par, including an opening round at -8-under-par and a closing round at -9-under-par. Lee wound up needing every bit of that scorecard though, as Jordan Spieth was nipping at his heels down the stretch on Sunday in 2022, falling just short at -25-under-par.

This year, Scottie Scheffler is the outright betting favorite at 5/1 odds, followed by Spieth at 10/1. Both players are natives of Texas and, more specifically, Dallas, so expect the crowd to be heavily biased toward their hometown heroes throughout the weekend. Other golfers that oddsmakers expect to do well this weekend include Tyrrell Hatton (14/1), Jason Day (16/1), and Tom Kim (20/1), rounding out the top five outright betting favorites. Of course, we just saw Wyndham Clark pull off a dominant outright win at The Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club this past weekend, delivering a huge 75/1 payout for bettors who invested early.

Let’s take a look at the top-ten betting odds, course layout, and a few players with the current form, skill set, and historical success at TPC Craig Ranch to prioritize for outright bets ahead of Thursday’s opening tee times at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson.

Before we get into our picks for AT&T Byron Nelson, make sure to take a moment to check out these awesome sports betting offers for this week. You can use one of the HUGE first bet offers to wager with more confidence on your 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson selections this week.

AT&T Byron Nelson Betting Odds

Swipe to scroll horizontally Golfer Odds Scottie Scheffler +450 Jordan Spieth +900 Tyrrell Hatton +1400 Jason Day +1600 Tom Kim +2000 K.H. Lee +2200 Hideki Matsuyama +2200 Adam Scott +3000 Taylor Montgomery +3500 Matt Kuchar +3500 Aaron Wise +4000 Maverick McNealy +4000 Si Woo Kim +4000 Min Woo Lee +4000 Tom Hoge +4500 Seamus Power +4500 Byeong Hun An +5000 Will Gordon +5000 Stephan Jaeger +5000 Davis Riley +5500 Adam Hadwin +5500 J.J. Spaun +5500 Joseph Bramlett +6500

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Betting Preview

Previous Winners

2022 - K.H. Lee (-26)

2021 - K.H. Lee (-25)

2019 - Sung Kang (-23)

2018 - Aaron Wise (-23)

2017 - Billy Horschel (-12)

Relevant Betting Stats

Strokes Gained Off-the-Tee

Greens in Regulation percentage

Scrambling

Driving Accuracy

Strokes Gained Approaching the Green

Course Layout

AT&T Byron Nelson is hosted at TPC Craig Ranch, which is a par 72 course that runs just north of 7,400 yards. Designed by Tom Weiskopf and opened nearly 20 years ago in 2004, TPC Craig Ranch tends to produce a lot of birdies and red scorecards. The Rowlett Creek forms a consistent water hazard on a number of the holes at this course, with plenty of sand bunkers flanking the Bentgrass greens and running parallel next to the Zoysia fairways. The fairways are slightly doglegged, but the Creek and sand traps provide most of the difficulty at a course that produces a lot of red scorecards.

Bentgrass greens mean that the Stimpmeter will likely run up to 13 feet, indicating quicker velocity than Bermuda greens, which have been the surfaces recently played on at events leading up to AT&T Byron Nelson. The size of the greens is also another layer of the difficulty here, as they tend to run below average in square footage surface area, forcing precision with approach shots. Players will need to be ready to deploy their sand wedges, as large sand bunkers will gobble up errant lies off the tee or approaching the green.

Top Players To Bet For Outright AT&T Byron Nelson Winner

Scottie Scheffler (+450) (Bet $100 to collect $550) DraftKings has the best Scottie Scheffler odds

It’s chalky to recommend the outright betting favorite, but it doesn’t make much sense to fade the No. 2 ranked golfer in the world right now. Scottie Scheffler returns from a multi-event absence following a T11 finish at RBC Heritage and will have plenty of friends and family in the crowd cheering him on at TPC Craig Ranch. In this course, Scheffler improved from 2021 to 2022, going from a T47 to a T15. Scheffler is remarkable in most metrics, excluding strokes gained putting, where he ranks 99th on the PGA Tour. If he can get the flat stick to be a bit more consistent on these Bentgrass greens, he’ll be in the driver’s seat to earn his first win at AT&T Byron Nelson. Hop on these odds now before they shorten even more ahead of Thursday’s first round.

Jordan Spieth (+900) (Bet $100 to collect $1,000) Head to DraftKings for the best Jordan Spieth odds

Similar to Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth is a local golfer who will have a ton of support in the crowd at TPC Craig Ranch. Last year, he closed in on K.H. Lee but couldn’t sink a birdie putt or eagle chip on the final two holes, allowing Lee to successfully defend his title by breaking a course record at -26-under-par. Spieth recently let a win slip out of reach at the RBC Heritage in a playoff matchup against Matt Fitzpatrick, so with a couple of weeks to rest and practice for AT&T Byron Nelson, expect the 29-year-old Texan to start hot, logging previous finishes of runner-up and T9. His odds have shortened from 10/1 to +950, so don’t wait until it’s too late; get Spieth’s outright odds now by heading over to place a wager at DraftKings Sportsbook

Byeong Hun An (+5000) (Bet $100 to collect $5,100) Go to DraftKings for the best Byeong Hun An odds

31-year-old Byeong Hun An will make his debut at TPC Craig Ranch this week and is a relatively long shot at 50/1 odds for his outright win. However, An possesses some of the key metrics that will help him stay near the top of the leaderboard at this event, including ranking second in strokes gained around the green, 31st in strokes gained tee-to-green, and seventh in driving distance average. He’s not good at finding greens in regulation, but that’s why the South Korean native is ranked 44th in scrambling, recovering, and saving par or delivering birdies. An averages birdies on over 23 percent of holes played this season, ranked inside the top 40 on the PGA Tour. An tends to start hot and grow colder the longer an event goes, but at 50/1, it’s enticing enough to sprinkle on his outright odds at AT&T Byron Nelson this weekend.

Joseph Bramlett (+6500) (Bet $100 to collect $6,600) For the best Joseph Bramlett odds, go to DraftKings

Joseph Bramlett is my biggest outright longshot at 65/1 odds entering Thursday’s opening round. The 35-year-old American has had two very different finishes at AT&T Byron Nelson in the past two events. In 2021, Bramlett logged an impressive T7 finish (-19) in 2021 but regressed to a T51 (-13) finish in 2022. Bramlett logged his third T10 finish at The Mexico Open at Vidanta a couple of weeks ago, which also happened to be a birdie fest on an easier course. It’s the same situation at TPC Craig Ranch this week. Bramlett converts over 69 percent of greens in regulation and averages 70.5 for his scoring average, ranked 41st on the PGA Tour. It’s far from a guarantee, but at 65/1, let’s invest small capital on Bramlett’s outright odds and watch him attempt a bounce-back from his forgettable outing here in 2022.