2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am Picks: Our Staff's Six Favorite Bets

The next stop on the PGA Tour is the famous Pebble Beach Golf Links. Not only will some of the top golfers in the world be teeing off this week but many celebrities will be a part of the field. Some celebs scheduled to participate in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am are NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, and Steve Young. Newly retired soccer star Gareth Bale, and actor Jason Bateman and of course Bill Murray!

The field of course will contain some prolific names on the PGA Tour like Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, and Matthew Fitzpatrick, just to name a few.

Our team of experts have come together to give their favorite Pebble Beach Pro-Am longshot picks and best bets. After taking a closer look at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds (opens in new tab), our experts are ready to give their picks.



Pebble Beach Pro-Am Staff Picks

Tom Jacobs

Nick Taylor (+170) Top Canadian (Bet $100 to collect $270) Get these odds at DraftKings now

Nick Taylor is one of my favorite outright and top 20 selections this week, but if you have your doubts about him cashing in either of those markets, you could turn to the Top Canadian market instead. Taylor has a win, a 10th, and a 14th place finish in this event, and already this season, he has finished 6th, 7th, and 19th, with the most recent being 7th at the Sony Open. Another short course where many birdies are made. The closest rivals for Taylor in this market are Taylor Pendrith, who is actually the favorite, and Ben Silverman, who just last week won on the Korn Ferry Tour. Pendrith is not playing his best golf right now, nor is he suited to this test, as his best asset, his driver is somewhat negated. In terms of Silverman, he could ride a high from last week and play well here, but it all feels a bit of a rush for him coming from the Bahamas, straight into PGA Tour action, where he's had little success in the past. Michael Gligic is the final runner in this market, but he is 12-1 in a four-man heat for a reason. Back Taylor to cash in this market with confidence

-- Tom Jacobs (@TomJacobs93)

Brian Kirschner

Andrew Putnam Outright Winner (+3000) (Bet $100 to collect $3,100) PointsBet has the best odds for this outright pick

A golfer that I am eyeing to get his first PGA Tour win this week is Andrew Putnam, who is listed at +3000 on DraftKings Sportsbook. I think this is more than a fair number for a golfer that ranks second in total strokes gained in this field over the past 50 rounds. Putnam has always shined on shorter coastal tracks, which was shown recently by his 4th-place finish at the Sony Open just three weeks ago. Andrew also has popped at Pebble before, playing in the final group last year and finishing 6th. We saw a winless Tom Hoge win here last year after being in the best form of his life, and I think that is a very similar case with Putnam this week.

-- Brian Kirschner (@BrianKirschner_)

Sam Eaton

Brendon Todd Top 20 Finish (+300) (Bet $100 to collect $400) Get these odds at DraftKings now

It's not the most exciting best bet you'll ever read, a combination of Brendon Todd and the top twenty put end to that. However, it's a bet well worth having. As expected, this field is very poor, with plenty of players on the PGA Tour giving it a miss due to schedule or because they didn't fancy a seven-hour round with Bill Murray. Brendon Todd's games are on a bit of a roller-coaster, with three top-21 finishes in his last eight starts and three missed cuts in the same period. His approach play can get really hot, he gained 7 shots on the field at the CJ Cup and 5.4 at the Fortinet. The Toddfather has two top tens here and finished 16th last year. I'm backing him to win at 80/1, and he has every chance if the irons heat up.

-- Sam Eaton (@SamEaton12)

Geoff Fienberg

Seamus Power Outright Winner (+2500) (Bet $100 to collect $2,600) You can head over to PointsBet to get the best odds for this play

While it's very tempting to go hunting for some bigger numbers this week, it's hard to ignore how consistently the players near the top of the PGA betting boards have been cashing for nearly a year now, so I'm going with Shamus Power. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM feels like an ideal event and course fit for Power, who has thrived in weaker field events and coastal courses and has proven an ability to keep up with very low resort-style scoring we're likely to get on the easier set ups across the three courses his week. Shamus finished up 2022 with 1st, 3rd, and 5th place finishes. Let's throw in a 9th-place finish at this event last year. In form, on comfortable course fit, it's Power for me.

-- Geoff Fienberg (@gfienberg17)

Matt McCuen

Jordan Spieth Top 10 (+150) (Bet $100 to collect $250) Get these odds at DraftKings now

I love the value that we are getting on Jordan Spieth here. Spieth has plenty of experience at this course, which will play a huge role this weekend. Spieth is one of the favorites, and all we need to cash in here is a top-10 finish, something he's already done six times at this event.

-- Matt McCuen (@DeadPresPicks)

Andy Lack

Greyson Sigg Top 10 (+800) (Bet $100 to collect $900) Get these odds at DraftKings now

While I simply need to see more reps in contention before I start putting Greyson Sigg on my outright betting card, the 27-year-old is the perfect type of player to hunt for in the finishing position market. Sigg is an extremely well-rounded player, as he is the only player in this price range to rate out above average in all of the major statistical categories that I am heavy on this week. Coming off a deceiving missed cut at the American Express, where he still gained 3.2 strokes on approach in his one round at the Stadium Course, I expect Sigg to find himself firmly in the mix come Sunday afternoon in Monterrey.

-- Andy Lack (@adplacksports)