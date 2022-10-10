Tom Kim Secures Second PGA Tour Title In Four Starts

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As Tom Kim and Patrick Cantlay headed down the 72nd hole, the pair were tied at the top. However, following a nightmare triple bogey from Cantlay, the trophy was Kim's, as he picked up his second PGA Tour title in just four starts and becoming the second youngest multiple time winner in PGA Tour history.

It had been extremely tight throughout the final day at TPC Summerlin, but the 20-year-old continued his imperious form, with Kim securing the Shriners Children's Open to add yet another stunning win to his young CV and move inside the World's top 20.

Kim celebrates with his caddie on the 18th hole (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beginning the final day, it was Cantlay and Kim who started in a share of the lead at 19-under-par and, throughout the day, it appeared the duo would be involved in a two horse race, as both jostled for the their first victory of the 2022/23 PGA Tour season.

Following a tight front nine, it was Kim who held the advantage, with a three-under opening nine of 32 putting him one shot ahead of Cantlay. Three holes later though, the South Korean saw his advantage wiped out as, with six holes to go, the pair were once again tied at the top of the leaderboard.

Kim, however, was still riding his Presidents Cup success and, two holes later, he found himself two clear, as back-to-back birdies gave him a cushion that many would be satisfied with. Cantlay though is a former winner of this event, and with birdies of his own at the 15th and 16th, he clawed back the advantage to a share of the lead with just two holes remaining.

As both parred the 17th, it was Cantlay who blinked first down the 72nd hole, as his tee shot found a shrub to the left of the fairway. To add further misery for the American, his second shot didn't leave the bush where his golf ball was present, as he was forced in to a drop after an unplayable lie.

Playing his fourth, Cantlay's nightmare continued, as his shot clipped the bush and found the water short of the green, pretty much guaranteeing the title was heading to Kim's hands.

Safely finding the green with his second, the 20-year-old duly rolled his putt up to near gimme range, as a par at the last meant he completed the tournament without making a single bogey through 72 holes!