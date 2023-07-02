2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Final-Round Odds and Live Picks
Rickie Fowler holds a slight edge on the leaderboard entering Sunday’s final round at Detroit Golf Club. Trent Pruitt previews the finale from a betting perspective and locks in a pair of bets.
Considering the relative ease of the track at Detroit Golf Club, the Rocket Mortgage Classic is still wide open for the taking. Rickie Fowler (-20) holds a slight one-stroke lead over Adam Hadwin (-19), while Taylor Pendrith (-18) sits two strokes off the pace.
Fowler (-105) is the current betting favorite to secure the victory, while the subsequent Canadians are +360 and +750, respectively. Hadwin posted a nine-under third round, so it’s not too outlandish to say he can close the gap and win his first event of the campaign.
Hadwin’s nine-under score was the best on Saturday, and he was followed by Fowler, Carl Yuan, and Lucas Glover, who all posted eight-under rounds. Yuan (-16) is one of five golfers in a T6 position, while Glover (-14) is one of six competitors at T11.
As I mentioned above, the pedestrian course means this tournament is still up for grabs. From a betting standpoint, there’s plenty of value on the board. Let’s dive into my favorite bets for Sunday’s finale in the Motor City.
2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Picks - Live Picks
Adam Hadwin to Win Outright (+360) (Bet $100 to collect $460) DraftKings has the best Adam Hadwin odds
You can easily argue for Rickie Fowler to hold onto his one-stroke lead and pick up the win on Sunday. He’s been excellent recently, finishing inside the top 20 in eight of his last nine tournaments. That streak includes four top 10s and a top five. However, the wins have eluded the 34-year-old, and he hasn’t won an event since the WM Phoenix Open in 2019.
That said, I don’t think it’s wise to play Fowler at -105 odds – especially considering the ease of the course. Instead, I’ll take a shot with the value play and lock in Adam Hadwin to erase the deficit and collect his second PGA Tour win.
This is the fourth time that Hadwin has played Detroit Golf Club, so he’s very familiar with the layout. Among the three prior attempts was a T4 (-16) finish in 2020. I expect the Canadian to build off of his top score on Saturday and chase down Fowler for the win. The +360 payout is simply too good to pass up. Let’s take a shot with Hadwin to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Carl Yuan Top Five Finisher (+320) (Bet $100 to collect $330) Go to DraftKings for the best Carl Yuan odds
I’m going to take a flier on Carl Yuan to finish inside the top five on Sunday at +320. There are some bigger names like Collin Morikawa (-16) and Aaron Rai (-17) in contention, but I don’t think the value is there from a betting standpoint.
Instead, I’ll ride with Yuan, who has continuously topped his previous score throughout the week—the 26-year-old shot -2 on Thursday, -6 on Friday, and -8 on Saturday. The eight-under third round propelled him into a T4 position at -16.
In my opinion, there’s room to move north on the leaderboard with unproven names like Taylor Pendrith (-18) and Peter Kuest (-17) above Yuan. Heck, even Morikawa is known for his Sunday struggles. Let’s take a shot on the Chinese-born golfer to climb into the top five!
2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Picks - Live Odds Entering Sunday
|Golfer
|Odds
|Rickie Fowler
|-105
|Adam Hadwin
|+360
|Taylor Pendrith
|+750
|Aaron Rai
|+1200
|Collin Morikawa
|+1400
|Taylor Moore
|+2500
|Peter Kuest
|+2800
|Dylan Wu
|+3500
|Carl Yuan
|+4500
|Justin Lower
|+5500
Trent is a Chicago native who has been an avid sports fan ever since he could walk. He played collegiate rugby at Arizona State University and still resides in Arizona, where he spends his days engulfed in sports betting analysis. Trent fell in love with the analytical side of sports in his late teens and has been a part of the sports betting industry for 10+ years now.
