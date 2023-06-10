9 Things You Didn't Know About Carl Yuan

1. Yuan Yechun, or Carl Yuan as he is also known, was born 21st March 1997 in Dalian, China

2. He played college golf at the University of Washington

3. While at Washington, he won the Pacific Northwest Amateur in 2016 and even competed in the 2018 Asian Games

4. His aspirations include running his own charity

5. Turning professional in 2018, Yuan competed on the PGA Tour China and won the Qingdao Championship in his debut year

6. He is married to Ying (Cathy) Luo who is also a professional golfer and graduate of the University of Washington. Along with her husband, Ying also has a victory on the professional circuit

7. Following a stint on the Korn Ferry Tour, Yuan secured his PGA Tour card after finishing inside the top 50 of the Korn Ferry Tour points list

8. He represented China at the 2020 Olympic Games

9. Yuan is known for his flamboyant golf swings, which were especially on show at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open