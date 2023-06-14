'One Of Those Freak Incidents' - Adam Hadwin Describes Viral Tackle By Security Guard
After being tackled by security at the RBC Canadian Open, Hadwin has finally responded regarding the incident
On Sunday, Adam Hadwin went viral after he was tackled on the 18th green whilst celebrating his fellow countryman Nick Taylor's historic victory at the RBC Canadian Open.
After defeating Tommy Fleetwood at the fourth playoff hole, Taylor became the first Canadian to win their national open in 69 years. However, after being blindsided by a security guard during the celebrations, Hadwin inadvertently took the spotlight away from the 35-year-old but claimed that "I don’t blame him (security guard) one bit."
Speaking to the Toronto Post on Tuesday, Hadwin went on to add: "Listen, I think it was just one of those freak incidents. I kind of came around the corner just as hot as he did, and I’m sure in the moment the entire security team was told not to lose control on the situation because if Nick wins it could get crazy, and I was a plain-clothed, hoodie- and jeans-wearing guy coming in hot."
Along with Hadwin, RBC Canadian Open tournament director, Bryan Crawford, also had his say on the viral incident, stating: "We appreciate and support that the security officer was just doing their job and acting in that moment amidst a flurry of celebration on the green following one of the most iconic moments in Canadian sport. We’re pleased with how both parties quickly rectified the misunderstanding and embraced the moment."
Thankfully, Hadwin wasn't hurt in the incident, with the Canadian claiming that there were no after-effects from the tackle. The incident also meant that the 35-year-old came out with a humorous quip of "I don’t know if I’ve ever been tackled in my life. I’ve shied away from contact sports for a reason, but thankfully I held up well."
Attention now turns to Los Angeles Country Club and the 123rd US Open, with all eyes on the third men's Major of the year. Going into the tournament, a number of players will feel they are favourites and, with such a strong field, it should make for thrilling viewing come Sunday afternoon.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'Let’s Just Go Out And Do Our Jobs' - Lowry's Advice To Fellow Pros After Merger
Shane Lowry says he calmed talk of a player strike in the immediate aftermath of the PGA Tour deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Aussie Pair Who Won Cameron Smith Scholarship Enjoy Dream US Open Experience
Cameron Smith is hosting Australian teenagers Jeffrey Guan and Joseph Buttress at the US Open after they won his annual scholarship
By Paul Higham • Published