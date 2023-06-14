'One Of Those Freak Incidents' - Adam Hadwin Describes Viral Tackle By Security Guard

On Sunday, Adam Hadwin went viral after he was tackled on the 18th green whilst celebrating his fellow countryman Nick Taylor's historic victory at the RBC Canadian Open.

After defeating Tommy Fleetwood at the fourth playoff hole, Taylor became the first Canadian to win their national open in 69 years. However, after being blindsided by a security guard during the celebrations, Hadwin inadvertently took the spotlight away from the 35-year-old but claimed that "I don’t blame him (security guard) one bit."

Taylor celebrates his victory on the 18th green (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to the Toronto Post on Tuesday, Hadwin went on to add: "Listen, I think it was just one of those freak incidents. I kind of came around the corner just as hot as he did, and I’m sure in the moment the entire security team was told not to lose control on the situation because if Nick wins it could get crazy, and I was a plain-clothed, hoodie- and jeans-wearing guy coming in hot."

Along with Hadwin, RBC Canadian Open tournament director, Bryan Crawford, also had his say on the viral incident, stating: "We appreciate and support that the security officer was just doing their job and acting in that moment amidst a flurry of celebration on the green following one of the most iconic moments in Canadian sport. We’re pleased with how both parties quickly rectified the misunderstanding and embraced the moment."

Thankfully, Hadwin wasn't hurt in the incident, with the Canadian claiming that there were no after-effects from the tackle. The incident also meant that the 35-year-old came out with a humorous quip of "I don’t know if I’ve ever been tackled in my life. I’ve shied away from contact sports for a reason, but thankfully I held up well."

Attention now turns to Los Angeles Country Club and the 123rd US Open, with all eyes on the third men's Major of the year. Going into the tournament, a number of players will feel they are favourites and, with such a strong field, it should make for thrilling viewing come Sunday afternoon.