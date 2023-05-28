2023 Charles Schwab Challenge Final-Round Odds and Live Picks
The final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge gets underway on Sunday morning from Fort Worth, Texas. Trent Pruitt breaks down the Sunday finale from a betting perspective and narrows in on his top two wagers.
It’s essentially a three-man competition heading into Sunday as Adam Schenk (-10), Harry Hall (-10), and Harris English (-9) get set to battle it out for the roughly $1.57 million winning prize at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Hall surprisingly maintained his lead after posting a two-over Saturday round.
Schenk shot three-under en route to tying the Englishman at the top of the leaderboard. Then, English’s even round on Saturday kept him within striking distance of the two lower-ranked OWGR golfers.
On Saturday, Justin Suh and Viktor Hovland were the biggest movers, each shooting four-under at Colonial Country Club. Suh has a one-stroke edge over Hovland as the American sits at -6 for the tournament.
Suh and Hovland are in the midst of a massive logjam in those competing just outside of the three above-mentioned players. Twelve golfers reside in the range of -6 to -4, which makes things interesting from a sports betting perspective. The top-five and top-10 odds are quite lofty, considering there is so much space to be gained (or lost). Let’s dive into how I’m betting Sunday’s final round in Fort Worth.
Charles Schwab Challenge Picks - Live Picks
Harris English To Win Outright (+250) (Bet $100 to collect $250) Get the best Harris English odds at DraftKings
The oddsmakers suggest rolling a die when it comes to choosing an outright winner for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. All three of the players in contention are north of a +200 payout but sit inside of +300. Schenk (-10) is the favorite at +225, followed by English (-9) at +250 and Hall (-10) at +280. I’m locking in Harry English to win this event as he has been playing excellent golf recently.
Although he missed the cut last weekend at the PGA Championship, English placed T3 in his prior outing at the Wells Fargo Championship. In the Zurich Classic just before that, he finished T13. All of his recent efforts have seen him climb the OWGR leaderboards up to 39th in the world.
Finally, English has found success at this course in the past. In 2016 at Colonial, the 33-year-old placed second overall, finishing three strokes behind Jordan Spieth. All things considered, Harry English appears to be the best bet for an outright winner.
Viktor Hovland Top Five Finisher (+180) (Bet $100 to collect $280) Go to DraftKings for the best Viktor Hovland odds
As I mentioned above, we have some really intriguing odds when it comes to players finishing inside of the top-five and top-10. There are basically 12 golfers in a position to claim two spots inside of the top five, making Sunday’s final round very exciting.
I’m going to take a shot and say Viktor Hovland finishes the tournament inside the top five at +180. The Norwegian is currently T6 at -5 and posted the best score of the day on Saturday (-4). I expect him to build off of the third-round performance and secure a top-five position.
This will be Hovland’s best finish at Colonial Country Club, as he placed T21 (-2) last year and T23 (-8) in 2020. Nonetheless, he’s been playing fantastic golf recently, as he’s currently sixth overall in the World Golf Rankings. Look for Hovland to finish the tournament on a high note and place inside the top five.
Charles Schwab Challenge – Live Odds Entering Sunday
|Golfer
|Odds
|Adam Schenk
|+225
|Harris English
|+250
|Harry Hall
|+280
|Viktor Hovland
|+2000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+2000
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2200
|Justin Suh
|+2800
|Byeong Hun An
|+5000
|Kevin Streelman
|+7500
|Brian Harman
|+9000
Trent is a Chicago native who has been an avid sports fan ever since he could walk. He played collegiate rugby at Arizona State University and still resides in Arizona, where he spends his days engulfed in sports betting analysis. Trent fell in love with the analytical side of sports in his late teens and has been a part of the sports betting industry for 10+ years now.
